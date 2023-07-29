By

Tesla Cybertrucks continue to roll across production lines at Giga Texas, as another sighting shared recently indicates that the automaker is working hard to get units ready for production.

After the first Cybertruck unit was built on lines at Gigafactory Texas a few weeks ago, Tesla is continuing to push forward and work toward initial deliveries, which are still expected by the end of the year.

Perhaps the newest Cybertruck unit built by Tesla was spotted on a line at Giga Texas and was shared to a Facebook group (via Greggertruck):

A video of a Cybertruck being built was posted on the “@Tesla Cybertruck” bookface group a few days ago. Continued Release Candidate builds ironing out the kinks I’d bet?! pic.twitter.com/HLgeCNpD86 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 28, 2023

We only get a brief look at the pickup, apparently being surveilled by numerous onlookers as the Cybertruck is evidently a wow factor, even for those who see it on a daily basis as they work toward initial mass production. The car is still going through its validation and testing phases, according to Tesla, but the automaker is more than ready to get the first units to customers after a nearly four-year wait.

The Cybertruck is a different animal in the realm of pickups, and its massive design, which is made up of new materials and new technology, is something that even a manufacturing expert like Tesla is having to work through with the initial kinks.

Musk said during the recent Q2 2023 Earnings Call:

“I do want to emphasize that the Cybertruck has a lot of new technology in it, like a lot. It doesn’t look like — it doesn’t look like any other vehicle because it is not like any other vehicle. So — and the production ramp will move as fast as the slowest and least likely elements of the entire supply chain and internal production.”

He also highlighted the difference between the Cybertruck and past vehicles:

“But first order approximation, there’s like 10,000 unique parts and processes in the Cybertruck. And if any one of — it will go as fast as the least lucky, least well-executed element of the 10,000.”

It is going to take some time for Tesla to get grips on Cybertruck production, especially by Musk’s estimate. That seems to be why sightings of any unit on a production line have so much hype behind them.

