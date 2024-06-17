By

A Tesla Cybertruck owner has showed off using the truck bed power outlet in order to run a low-power appliance.

In a post on the Cybertruck Owner’s Club forum on Sunday night, user fsd_adv_family shared pictures of a newly purchased Igloo 80DZ Electric Cooler from Costco plugged into the power outlet in the pickup’s bed. The owner notes that the electric cooler only uses 0.2 kW of power and features separate temperature-controlled compartments, one of which can be made cold enough for use as a freezer.

“Totally unnecessary but totally worth it, I bought the Igloo 80DZ Electric Cooler from Costco,” the user wrote in the post. “Uses very little power and keeps food cold and colder with dual zone temps. Highly recommend.”

You can see the photo included with the post, as well as a snapshot of the truck’s outlet power monitor below.

The cargo bed power outlets are detailed in Tesla’s owner’s manual for the Cybertruck. The outlet panel features two 120-volt power outlets with a combined max draw of 20 amps, as well as a 240-volt outlet with a combined max draw of 40 amps, according to the manual.

To enable power in the outlets, users can simply navigate to the Controls and Outlets & Mods menus, which include the ability to toggle power to each outlet. As shown in the example above, the touchscreen also shows how much power is being used.

Tesla’s truck bed power outlets were first spotted in an appearance just weeks ahead of the Cybertruck’s official delivery event in November. The pickup was also launched alongside the debut of a bi-directional charging system, dubbed PowerShare, which can provide up to 30 kWh of energy per day.

