Elon Musk has said that he has begun working on the next phase of Tesla’s Master Plan series, after the CEO’s last master plan was shared with the public last year.

On Monday, Musk wrote on X that he is actively working on Tesla Master Plan part four, set to be a follow-up to the company’s Master Plans parts one, two, and three. Each Master Plan has so far outlined a business plan to advance either sustainable transportation, home and commercial energy storage products, as well as deploying larger, grid-scale batteries and other renewable solutions

Working on the Tesla Master Plan 4. It will be epic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2024

It’s not clear as of yet what part four of the Master Plan will include, though part three was primarily focused on a path to a sustainable global energy economy through end-use electrificiation, and sustainable electricity generation and storage.

Tesla published Master Plan part three last April, after sharing “part deux” in 2016. Musk penned the original Master Plan in 2006, which simply outlines the company’s now-iconic automotive business model:

Build sports car Use that money to build an affordable car Use that money to build an even more affordable car While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options

Tesla Master Plan Part One – August 2, 2006

Tesla Master Plan Part Deux – July 20, 2016

Tesla Master Plan Part Three – April 5, 2023

The news of Musk’s Master Plan part four comes after Tesla held its 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting last week, during which Musk said that the company was “not just opening a new chapter for Tesla,” but that it was “starting a new book.”

During the company’s recent Q1 2024 earnings call, Musk also emphasized that recent layoffs and restructuring had been due to a need to “prepare the company for the next phase of growth.”

