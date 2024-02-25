Tesla executive hopes to have Cybertruck on sale in Canada soon

By

Tesla has already started selling early Cybertruck units in the U.S., and one executive says he hopes the vehicle will enter Canada soon, too.

Rohan Patel, Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, said in a post on X on Saturday that there’s “no doubt” the Cybertruck will be sold in Canada, adding that he hopes some necessary paperwork “can be wrapped up soon.”

No doubt we will sell @cybertruck in Canada – insanely huge interest. Have to file some routine paperwork, but hoping that can be wrapped up soon. — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) February 24, 2024

The statement comes just as the Canadian International Auto Show comes to a close, at which the Cybertruck and other Tesla vehicles were shown on display. The U.S. automaker has also been displaying the Cybertruck at Canadian showrooms in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario.

The confirmation is likely welcomed by many in Canada hoping to order a Cybertruck, especially as those in other markets wonder if the vehicle could ever be made available in their own auto markets due to regulation issues.

Beyond North America, Tesla has recently been touring the Cybertruck around China and Japan, and it’s been rumored that the electric pickup will go on display in Germany and other parts of Europe in the coming months.

Despite these displays, CEO Elon Musk has said it would be difficult to make the Cybertruck road legal in China, while others from Tesla have made similar statements about European markets. While he didn’t disclose why it would be so difficult in the Chinese market, Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering recently noted that the Cybertruck’s protruding edges would at least disqualify it from making it to European markets:

“One, the truck market in the US is huge and two, European regulations call for a 3.2mm external radius on external projections,” Moravy told Top Gear in December. “Unfortunately, it’s impossible to make a 3.2mm radius on a 1.4mm sheet of stainless steel.”

