For a limited time, Tesla owners with Enhanced Autopilot are being offered a special $1,000 discount on new vehicle purchases when they upgrade to Full Self-Driving (FSD), as detailed in emails to owners this week.

Tesla emailed owners with Enhanced Autopilot about the deal this week, as seen in a screenshot from Sawyer Merritt on X on Saturday. To take advantage of the $1,000 off promotion, owners must purchase a new vehicle and upgrade to FSD Supervised, along with taking delivery by September 30. Those who take delivery by August 15 will also be eligible for three free months of Supercharging, according to the email.

“Upgrade your Enhanced Autopilot to Full-Self Driving (Supervised) and transfer it to a new Tesla purchase to get $1,000 off your new order,” Tesla writes in the email.

The news comes as Tesla has slowly been phasing out Enhanced Autopilot throughout this year, as the company pivots toward wider FSD Supervised rollout and the unveiling of an upcoming Robotaxi platform.

Tesla officially removed the Enhanced Autopilot option from its U.S. order configurator in April, along with slashing the price of FSD Supervised to $8,000 for a one-time purchase, or $99 monthly. Owners of Enhanced Autopilot were also encouraged to upgrade to FSD for $2,000, though the current promo makes upgrading free.

Just a few weeks earlier, Tesla also launched mandatory FSD Supervised demos for new car buyers, and the company is also preparing to launch the system in other countries, seemingly starting with China. Last month, a report suggested that Tesla was testing 10 vehicles with FSD Supervised in China ahead of wider deployment of the system, after the company gained tentative approval for the system in the country earlier this year.

During the company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting last month, Elon Musk agreed to let owners transfer FSD to a newly purchased vehicle for “one more quarter,” with the company now offering the promo for those who take delivery of a new Tesla by the end of September.

Tesla was also set to unveil an upcoming Robotaxi platform in August, but Musk last week confirmed reports that said the event was being pushed back. Musk and Tesla have yet to share a new date for the unveiling event, and many expect to hear more details during Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call this week.

