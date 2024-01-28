Tesla has begun its Cybertruck tour around China

By

Tesla has officially begun its Cybertruck tour around China, after it was revealed just weeks ago that the electric vehicle (EV) would be put on display in the country.

Recent reports noted that the Cybertruck tour would simultaneously commence in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Chongqing. In a post on X on Saturday night, Tesla shared four photos of the Cybertruck in some of these cities, officially announcing that the vehicle’s debut tour in China has begun.

The photos include shots of the Cybertruck in Chongqing, Xi’an, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, as you can see below:

A poster shared by Tesla China a little over a week ago noted that interested parties will have until March 31 to submit cities where they would like to see the Cybertruck, though it isn’t clear how long the EVs are expected to remain on display in the country.

One viewer, X user Ray4Tesla, managed to capture and share video footage of the Cybertruck tour launch, as taken on Saturday at the Shenzhen China Resources Center Vientiane Plaza. The video shows a long line to see the Cybertruck up close, surrounded by a larger crowd of pedestrians passing by and walking up to see the EV.

Cybertruck China Tour was really eventful on day 1 in all 8 locations across China. People are genuinely interested in this unique vehicle. There’s a market there for this type of recreational/adventure vehicle. Hopefully Tesla will be able to tweak it to comply with pedestrian… pic.twitter.com/xd7gCAE0gn — Ray (@ray4tesla) January 28, 2024

The Tesla Cybertruck displays arrived in China last weekend, just over a week after an exchange on X with Elon Musk suggested that the EVs could be shipped to the country for display purposes. Despite this, Musk also said in the original post that it “would be very difficult” to make the Cybertruck road legal in China, though he did not disclose why.

Although Tesla originally opened orders for the Cybertruck in China and much of Europe, the U.S. automaker stopped accepting orders in these markets in 2022. At the time, Musk cited demand exceeding production as the reason why, though his recent statements highlight long-held conversations about the large electric pickup’s legality outside of North America.

It isn’t entirely clear why the Cybertruck would be so hard to make road legal in China, though many point to strict pedestrian safety standards and the overall size of the vehicles as some potential reasons. Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy hinted at some of these regulations in Europe in statements to Top Gear last month, noting that these countries have specific requirements on the roundedness of protruding parts:

“One, the truck market in the US is huge and two, European regulations call for a 3.2mm external radius on external projections,” Moravy explained. “Unfortunately, it’s impossible to make a 3.2mm radius on a 1.4mm sheet of stainless steel.”

