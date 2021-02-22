Tesla’s Elon Musk shares brief update on Cybertruck’s final design

Elon Musk recently provided a quick update on the highly-anticipated Cybertruck’s development, with the Tesla CEO noting that the all-electric pickup’s final design is looking good. Musk shared his thoughts on Twitter after he visited the vehicle at Tesla’s studio.

The Cybertruck is arguably Tesla’s most radical vehicle to date, thanks in part to its unorthodox brutalist design and angular exoskeleton. Starting at less than $40,000, the Cybertruck has the potential to break into one of the most lucrative vehicle segments in the United States. But to accomplish this, the Cybertruck must have the necessary balance between all-electric performance and classic pickup characteristics.

Final design is looking👌

Was just in the studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021

This is perhaps the reason why Elon Musk and Tesla’s design team have been putting in the effort to refine the vehicle as much as possible before it enters production. So far, Musk has been pretty optimistic about the Cybertruck’s development, noting during the Q4 FY 2020 earnings call that almost all of the engineering surrounding the vehicle had been completed. Musk added that Tesla was no longer iterating at the design level, as the Cybertruck’s designs have already been fixed.

These statements were followed by the CEO’s comments during a recent appearance at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where Musk noted that the final version of the Cybertruck would be very similar to the all-electric pickup that was revealed late 2019, save for a 3% size reduction. Musk noted that this reduction would allow the Cybertruck to fit in a Boring Company tunnel without any issues.

Interestingly enough, Musk has taken the Cybertruck through a Boring Company tunnel with veteran talk show host Jay Leno at the wheel. Leno, for his part, noted in a later comment that the Cybertruck was traveling close to the tunnels’ walls when they were driving the all-electric pickup through it.

The all-electric pickup market is poised to be very competitive, with early entries like the Rivian R1T poised to start deliveries later this year. Other all-electric pickups like the Ford F-150 Electric are also expected to be released in the near future, though legacy automakers relying on batteries from South Korean firm SK Innovation may find some challenges in their rollout. This is due to a recent 10-year US import ban against SK Innovation, which was imposed because of a lawsuit from rival battery maker LG Chem.

