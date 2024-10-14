Tesla Cybertruck gets free ad from Fiat USA 

By

Fiat USA just provided a free advertisement for the Tesla Cybertruck. In a recent commercial with the tagline “You Say Tomato, We Say Pomodoro,” Fiat USA compared the Tesla Cybertruck with its all-new 2024 Fiat 500e electric vehicle.

The commercial draws stark contrasts between the vastly different electric vehicles. The Tesla Cybertruck and Fiat 500e are completely different EVs, but Fiat USA highlighted the upsides to its electric vehicle through its humorous commercial. Most netizens reacted positively to the commercial.

Although, the commercial might have also highlighted some of the Tesla Cybertruck’s best features. For instance, it emphasized that the Tesla Cybertruck was made of cold-rolled steel and described it as a “beast.”

At the end of the day, the commercial was clearly for laughs. However, it also encouraged some netizens to compare the Fiat 500e with Tesla’s most affordable and smallest vehicle: the Model 3.

“The commercial isn’t bad, the point is that price it too high and range is too low for the USA, where people drive way longer than over here in Italy. Also for a few thousand dollars more, they can buy a bigger, more popular Tesla Model 3,” commented @aiobio.

For perspective, the Fiat 500e has a city driving range of 162 miles and offers Level 2 Autonomy assisted driving. It charges 40 miles in 5 minutes with DC charging stations. The Fiat 500e INSPI(RED) build starts at MSRP $32,500 with a lease estimate of $166 monthly for 36 months. The total amount due at lease signing is $2,669, and the lease payment term already accounts for the $7,500 EV incentive. Fiat offers three other 500e builds: Inspired by Beauty, Inspired by Music, and Inspired by Los Angeles. The other three builds have an MSRP starting price of $36,000.

The Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) recharges in 15 minutes and offers 363 miles of range. The Long Range RWD variant starts at $34,990 and includes $7,500 in tax incentives. For a downpayment of $2,999, a Tesla Model 3 LR RWD’s lease is estimated at $299 monthly for 36 months.

Watch Fiat USA’s Tesla Cybertruck ad below.

