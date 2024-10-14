By

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, extended an invite to Elon Musk as the International Investment Summit opens on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s lack of invitation to the UK’s International Investment Summit caught the eye of some people, making them question if there was some beef between Musk and the Government. However, Kyle dispelled rumors about Musk and the UK Government, saying he is “absolutely ready to engage” with the billionaire. The UK Tech Secretary elaborated that Musk “doesn’t tend to do these sort of event.”

“Let me just send my very best to him on the safe landing of the booster rocket yesterday. It was a stunning achievement, and I did watch slack-jawed at the staggering achievement that that represented.

Elon Musk has never come to any of the past investment summits that have been held under the previous government, he doesn’t tend to do these sort of events, but I stand absolutely ready to engage with him to talk about any potential global investments he’s making—I’m not aware of any at this moment in time,” Kyle said.

https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-tesla-spacex-subsidies/

During the Summit, US firms CyrusOne, ServiceNow, Cloud HQ, and CoreWeave announced they would be building their data infrastructure in the United Kingdom. The total investments from all the US firms amount to £6.3 billion ($8.2 billion).

“Tech leaders from all over the world are seeing Britain as the best place to invest with a thriving and stable market for data centres and AI development.

Data centers power our day-to-day lives and boost innovation in growing sectors like AI. This is why only last month, I took steps to class UK data centres as Critical National Infrastructure giving the industry the ultimate reassurance the UK will always be a safe home for their investment. Today’s drumbeat of investment is a vote of confidence in Britain and our approach to work with business to deliver sustained growth for all,” said the UK’s Technology Secretary.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

Elon Musk gets open invite from the UK’s Tech Secretary