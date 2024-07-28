By

Elon Musk has revealed a new expected launch date for Tesla’s Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) for the Cybertruck, as stated during a recent event in California.

Musk appeared virtually for the Sunday segment of the X Takeover event in San Luis Obispo, California, during which he took part in a Q&A session with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley leaders John Stringer and Kelvin Gee. The interview lasted a little over an hour, and during the session, Stringer asked Musk when Cybertruck owners could expect to see FSD.

“I think that should be coming out in August,” Musk said.

Stringer half-jokingly responded that that was “technically two weeks,” as followed by a few more details from Musk.

“Yeah. At some point in the next two to four-ish weeks, it should work on the Cybertruck,” Musk added. “I’m not sure the exact timing, because we just have to test it and make sure it works well. But 12.5 is where a lot of things come together, where you’ve got the… we upgrade the highway stack to the latest version, so it’s… you don’t have the old highway stack and the new city stack.”

Beyond talking about the broader rollout of FSD Supervised v12.5, Musk and Stringer both talked about knowing people who had driven across the country in Cybertrucks with the absence of FSD bringing them back to “peasant status,” as Stringer put it.

You can see the full Q&A sessions with Musk at the X Takeover event below.

Musk said in May that FSD would release for the Cybertruck with v12.5, and while he initially said the version would start rolling out in late June, he also said he thought “Cybertruck FSD was a few months away.”

Tesla began rolling out FSD v12.5.1 on Friday to select non-employee vehicles, though Musk has also said that the early versions of 12.5 will only be released to Model Y vehicles with HW4, before being pushed to other vehicles.

The statements also come ahead of Tesla’s Robotaxi platform unveiling event, which is now scheduled for October 10.

