Tesla says the Cybertruck range extender won’t be removable

Tesla’s Cybertruck is set to get a range extender add-on at some point, and over the weekend, one engineer from the company noted that the hardware will be structurally mounted—rather than being able to be removed by owners or service employees.

In response to questions about the range extender and whether or not it could be removable or rented out by Tesla service centers, Lead Cybertruck Engineer Wes Morrill confirmed on X on Saturday that the hardware will not be removable. Instead, Morrill says that the range extenders will be structurally mounted in order to optimize safety in the event of an accident.

No, any range extender offered by Tesla will be structurally mounted so it's safe in a crash — Wes (@wmorrill3) July 27, 2024

Plans for the Cybertruck range extender were unveiled alongside the launch of the electric vehicle (EV) last year, though Tesla has not yet shared when the upgrade will become available. It’s set to increase the Cybertruck’s driving range to 440 and 470 for the tri-motor Cyberbeast and dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations, respectively.

The first Cybertruck range extenders are expected to become available later this year, though Tesla has yet to share a specific date that it plans to launch the add-on. The company also has not shared a price for the range extender, though it’s estimated to be starting around $16,000, as spotted in source code from Tesla’s website.

The hardware is expected to take up roughly one-third of the Cybertruck’s bed, according to a past statement from Elon Musk, and it’s also expected to be compatible with Tesla’s BaseCamp gear, including the Cybertent.

Optional pack that fits in about 1/3 of the truck bed. Still room for plenty of of cargo. It’s meant for very long trips or towing heavy things up mountains. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2023

Tesla recently highlighted its Cybertruck production rates during the company’s Q2 2024 earnings call, saying that it had “more than tripled sequentially.” The company also included the Cybertruck production rate as being “greater than 125,000 units” in 2024, and it’s also expecting to achieve profitability with the Cybertruck by the end of the year.

