Tesla’s Elon Musk provides context for FSD 12.5 initial rollout strategy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has provided some context behind the electric vehicle maker’s rollout strategy for FSD 12.5, a highly-anticipated update to the company’s advanced driver-assist system. As per Musk, FSD 12.5’s initial rollout is currently focused on Model Y units equipped with Hardware 4.0 (HW4).

Tesla FSD 12.5 has started rolling out to its first wave of users, though observations from longtime testers have hinted that Tesla seems to be releasing FSD 12.5 only to vehicles equipped with HW4 for now. One of these testers was longtime FSD user @WholeMarsBlog, who noted that HW3 vehicles do not seem to be receiving FSD 12.5 yet.

In a response to the FSD tester’s post, Elon Musk explained that Tesla is indeed focusing on Model Y units with HW4 for FSD 12.5’s initial release. Once the initial rollout is successful, Musk noted that the release of FSD 12.5 will broaden. He also noted that Teslas with Hardware 3.0 (HW3) will run the same parameter count as vehicles with HW4, though doing so requires extra work to optimize the code.

“We are focusing on just Model Y with HW4 for the initial release. Make sure that works well, then broaden. This has the 5X increase in parameters. HW3 would run the same parameter count, but requires extra work to optimize the code,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

FSD 12.5 has so far been receiving positive reactions from longtime testers of the advanced driver-assist system, though users have noted that the update seemed to lack some previously teased features, such as the merger of city and highway software stacks and vision monitoring support for drivers wearing sunglasses.

As per Tesla Autopilot Director Ashok Elluswamy, these features should be released for FSD 12.5.x releases. He also noted that Tesla focused on safety and smoothness with FSD 12.5. “End-to-end on the highway is coming in follow-up 12.5.x releases. So is driver monitoring support for sunglasses,” the Tesla executive wrote.

Tesla FSD 12.5’s real-world performance can be viewed in the video below.

