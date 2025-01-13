Tesla Cybertruck receives FSD (Supervised) v13.2.4 update

By

Tesla Cybertruck owners have reported on social media that their vehicles have recently received Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v13.2.4.

The update provides a number of refinements to the all-electric pickup truck’s FSD (Supervised) system.

FSD (Supervised) v13.2.4:

FSD 13.2.4 rolling out now for Cybertruck! pic.twitter.com/yLBxyzwyO2 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) January 12, 2025

The Cybertruck’s latest FSD (Supervised) version was part of the vehicle’s 2024.45.25.15 update.

As per the update’s release notes: FSD (Supervised) v13 upgrades every part of the end-to-end driving network. Includes: 36 Hz, full-resolution Al4 video inputs Native Al4 inputs and neural network architectures 4.2x data scaling 5x training compute scaling (enabled by the Cortex cluster) Reduced photon-to-control latency by 2x Speed Profiles on both City Streets and Highways Improved reward predictions for collision avoidance Dynamic routing around road closures, which displays them along an affected route when they are detected by the fleet Upcoming Improvements: 3x model size scaling 3x model context length scaling Integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities Audio inputs for better handling of emergency vehicles Improved reward predictions for navigation Improvements to false braking and slower driving in parking lots Redesigned controller for smoother, more accurate tracking Support for destination options including pulling over, parking in a spot, driveway, or garage Efficient representation of maps and navigation inputs Improved camera cleaning and handling of camera occlusions

As per NotATeslaApp, update 2024.45.25.15 actually incudes two FSD builds— v13.2.4 for AI4 vehicles like the Cybertruck and v12.6.1 for HW3 vehicles.

Tesla Cybertruck FSD:

The Cybertruck’s FSD system was rolled out to customers in late September 2024, about 10 months after the vehicle was initially delivered.

The Cybertruck is equipped with Tesla’s AI4 computer, though it is significantly larger than the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

At the time, the FSD (Supervised) version that was initially rolled out to the Cybertruck was v12.5.5, which was bundled with software update 2024.32.20.

Initial impressions of FSD (Supervised) for the Cybertruck were impressive, with many users praising Tesla for tuning FSD for a large vehicle like the all-electric pickup truck.

Tesla Cybertruck FSD v13.2.4 in action:

