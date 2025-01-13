News

Tesla Cybertruck receives FSD (Supervised) v13.2.4 update

Credit: Dirty Tesla/YouTube
Tesla Cybertruck owners have reported on social media that their vehicles have recently received Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v13.2.4.

The update provides a number of refinements to the all-electric pickup truck’s FSD (Supervised) system.

FSD (Supervised) v13.2.4:

  • The Cybertruck’s latest FSD (Supervised) version was part of the vehicle’s 2024.45.25.15 update.
  • As per the update’s release notes:
    • FSD (Supervised) v13 upgrades every part of the end-to-end driving network.
    • Includes:
    • 36 Hz, full-resolution Al4 video inputs
    • Native Al4 inputs and neural network architectures
    • 4.2x data scaling
    • 5x training compute scaling (enabled by the Cortex cluster)
    • Reduced photon-to-control latency by 2x
    • Speed Profiles on both City Streets and Highways
    • Improved reward predictions for collision avoidance
    • Dynamic routing around road closures, which displays them along an affected route when they are detected by the fleet
    • Upcoming Improvements:
    • 3x model size scaling
    • 3x model context length scaling
    • Integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities
    • Audio inputs for better handling of emergency vehicles
    • Improved reward predictions for navigation
    • Improvements to false braking and slower driving in parking lots
    • Redesigned controller for smoother, more accurate tracking
    • Support for destination options including pulling over, parking in a spot, driveway, or garage
    • Efficient representation of maps and navigation inputs
    • Improved camera cleaning and handling of camera occlusions
  • As per NotATeslaApp, update 2024.45.25.15 actually incudes two FSD builds— v13.2.4 for AI4 vehicles like the Cybertruck and v12.6.1 for HW3 vehicles. 

Tesla Cybertruck FSD:

  • The Cybertruck’s FSD system was rolled out to customers in late September 2024, about 10 months after the vehicle was initially delivered. 
  • The Cybertruck is equipped with Tesla’s AI4 computer, though it is significantly larger than the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.
  • At the time, the FSD (Supervised) version that was initially rolled out to the Cybertruck was v12.5.5, which was bundled with software update 2024.32.20.
  • Initial impressions of FSD (Supervised) for the Cybertruck were impressive, with many users praising Tesla for tuning FSD for a large vehicle like the all-electric pickup truck.

Tesla Cybertruck FSD v13.2.4 in action:

