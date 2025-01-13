Tesla Cybertruck receives FSD (Supervised) v13.2.4 update

Tesla Cybertruck owners have reported on social media that their vehicles have recently received Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v13.2.4.
The update provides a number of refinements to the all-electric pickup truck’s FSD (Supervised) system.
FSD (Supervised) v13.2.4:
FSD 13.2.4 rolling out now for Cybertruck! pic.twitter.com/yLBxyzwyO2— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) January 12, 2025
- The Cybertruck’s latest FSD (Supervised) version was part of the vehicle’s 2024.45.25.15 update.
- As per the update’s release notes:
- FSD (Supervised) v13 upgrades every part of the end-to-end driving network.
- Includes:
- 36 Hz, full-resolution Al4 video inputs
- Native Al4 inputs and neural network architectures
- 4.2x data scaling
- 5x training compute scaling (enabled by the Cortex cluster)
- Reduced photon-to-control latency by 2x
- Speed Profiles on both City Streets and Highways
- Improved reward predictions for collision avoidance
- Dynamic routing around road closures, which displays them along an affected route when they are detected by the fleet
- Upcoming Improvements:
- 3x model size scaling
- 3x model context length scaling
- Integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities
- Audio inputs for better handling of emergency vehicles
- Improved reward predictions for navigation
- Improvements to false braking and slower driving in parking lots
- Redesigned controller for smoother, more accurate tracking
- Support for destination options including pulling over, parking in a spot, driveway, or garage
- Efficient representation of maps and navigation inputs
- Improved camera cleaning and handling of camera occlusions
- As per NotATeslaApp, update 2024.45.25.15 actually incudes two FSD builds— v13.2.4 for AI4 vehicles like the Cybertruck and v12.6.1 for HW3 vehicles.
Tesla Cybertruck FSD:
- The Cybertruck’s FSD system was rolled out to customers in late September 2024, about 10 months after the vehicle was initially delivered.
- The Cybertruck is equipped with Tesla’s AI4 computer, though it is significantly larger than the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.
- At the time, the FSD (Supervised) version that was initially rolled out to the Cybertruck was v12.5.5, which was bundled with software update 2024.32.20.
- Initial impressions of FSD (Supervised) for the Cybertruck were impressive, with many users praising Tesla for tuning FSD for a large vehicle like the all-electric pickup truck.
Tesla Cybertruck FSD v13.2.4 in action:
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.