By

Tech company and newly-minted automaker Xiaomi already started preparing for the YU7 single motor launch in 2025.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released its catalog of vehicles that are up to receive approval for public sale.

According to CN EV Post, China’s MIIT catalog is the last step before an automaker receives approval to sell their new vehicle in the Chinese auto market. Based on the catalog, the Xiaomi YU7 single motor has a peak power of 235 kW with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from FinDreams Battery— BYD’s battery production arm.

In December 2024, Xiaomi filed with the MIIT for the YU7 Dual-Motor variant which features front and rear motors with a peak power of 220 kW and 288 kW, respectively. The Xiaomi YU7 Dual-Motor uses Li-ion ternary batteries from CATL.

The Xiaomi YU7 was included in the catalog. The Chinese public may submit feedback or comments on any of the cars in the MIIT catalog, including the Xiaomi YU7, between January 11 and January 17. The Chinese company aims to launch the YU7 SUV by June or July 2025.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Xiaomi prepares to launch YU7 single motor in 2025