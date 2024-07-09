Tesla Cybertruck coming to Goodwood Festival of Speed

By

The Tesla Cybertruck will be featured at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of Europe’s most iconic motoring events. As per a post from the Tesla UK official X account, the Cybertruck will be at this year’s Festival of Speed from July 11, Thursday, to July 14, Sunday.

A look at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed’s full lineup of vehicles shows that the Tesla Cybertruck will be placed at the event’s “First Glance” paddock. The vehicle is also listed for a demonstration, as could be seen in the event’s full lineup. Needless to say, the Cybertruck will likely attract quite a bit of attention during the event, as is characteristic for the all-electric pickup truck.

Interestingly enough, the Cybertruck is not the only Tesla that will be featured at this year’s Festival of Speed. The reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance, which has been receiving stellar reviews from reviewers and users alike, will also be at the event. It should be noted, however, that unlike the Cybertruck, the all-electric sedan will be placed at the event’s “Electric Avenue” paddock. The Model 3 Performance is also listed as a static display.

This is not the first time that Tesla has brought its new vehicles to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Back in 2018, the electric vehicle maker brought the then-newly-released Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) to the event. At the time, Tesla was yet to fully ramp the production of the Model 3, so it was no surprise that the vehicle attracted long lines of attendees who wanted to check out the vehicle.

Tesla also brought the Model Y to the 2022 Festival of Speed. The 2022 event was quite interesting as it was also the year when Goodwood featured the Rivian R1T, which also attracted quite a bit of attention. And in 2016, Tesla also showcased its Model X P90D all-electric SUV, which took on the hill climb circuit at the event.

The Model 3 Long Range RWD stole the show at Goodwood in 2018. The Tesla Cybertruck and the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance may also become standouts at this year’s Festival of Speed. The two vehicles, after all, represent the best that Tesla currently offers today — the Model 3 Performance for its polished and bang-for-the-buck nature and the Cybertruck for its daring, bleeding edge innovations.

