A look at Tesla’s Careers page suggests that the electric vehicle maker is definitely setting the stage for the mass production of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk has noted that the highly-anticipated all-electric pickup truck would start production sometime this year.

As could be seen on Tesla’s Careers page, the number of job openings related to the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas has increased. As of writing, there are over 70 job openings for the all-electric pickup. A good portion of the job listings specifically relates to Cybertruck manufacturing.

The hiring ramp for the Cybertruck suggests that Tesla may not be too far from starting the initial production of the highly-anticipated vehicle. Drone videos from avid Tesla watchers who have chronicled the progress of Giga Texas since its earliest days suggest that the facility’s Cybertruck area continues to be busy.

This was hinted at in photos shared by drone operator Jeff Roberts, one of Giga Texas’ veteran watchers. Images shared a few days ago showed that massive boxes have been brought inside the Cybertruck area at Giga Texas. Interestingly enough, Tesla did provide some official images of the vehicle’s pilot line in the Q1 2023 Update Letter.

Huge mystery boxes now inside the Cybertruck area at Giga Texas, what do you think was in those boxes? #Tesla #GigaTexas #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/QrHigosn1i — Jeff Roberts (@peterdog15) May 28, 2023

The Cybertruck is arguably one of the most highly anticipated all-electric vehicles today. With its hulking stainless steel frame and its unique origami-like design, the Cybertruck promises to be a vehicle unlike anything on the road today.

While the Cybertruck has seen its own fair share of delays, Tesla executives such as CEO Elon Musk and Chief of Design Franz von Holzhausen have maintained that the Cybertruck would be well worth the wait. Musk has even gone so far as to suggest that the Cybertruck could very well become Tesla’s magnum opus.

