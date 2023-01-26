Tesla Cybertruck to enter limited production this Summer

By

Tesla Cybertruck limited production is set to begin this Summer, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Q4 2022 Earnings Call on Wednesday evening.

During Tesla’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, Musk and Co. were asked whether the all-electric Cybertruck was still slated for production by early 2023. Musk responded:

“We do expect production to start sometime this summer, but I always kind of downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow.”

Tesla also stated in its Shareholder Deck for the call that Cybertruck production “remains on track to begin” later this year.

Musk noted that the start of a vehicle’s production is relatively unimportant because a manufacturing ramp increases volume over time. The start is always slow, and as a company refines its manufacturing processes for the vehicle, things begin to pick up over time.

Volume production is what matters, as this is where Tesla will begin to make a serious dent in the 1.5 million vehicle orders it has received for the Cybertruck since its unveiling in 2019. Musk noted that volume production would begin in 2024, as previous expectations had it slated for late 2023.

Tesla began the installation of the equipment that will be used in the production of the Cybertruck, such as the castings and general assembly body shops, but the ramp will come in 2024. In January, drone flyovers over Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas revealed that the IDRA 9,000-ton Giga Press, which will be used for the body of the Cybertruck, was quickly being assembled. IDRA also supplies Tesla’s 6,000 Giga Press machines used to form the Model Y’s front and rear underbody castings.

On Sunday, casting molds for the Cybertrucks evidently arrived at Gigafactory Texas. A bill of lading showed that the molds arrived in the U.S. on January 16 and were picked up two days later and delivered to the facility.

All of the sightings of Cybertruck casting equipment, along with the arrival of castings point in the direction of the Cybertruck nearing production. However, it seems that, based on Musk’s estimates during the Q4 Earnings Call, limited production will start this Summer.

