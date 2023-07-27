Tesla Cybertruck will be loved by younger buyers: Wall Street veteran

By

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s most highly-anticipated product today. But at the same time, it is also the company’s most ambitious. There’s simply no other vehicle like it that has been released in the past. So when the Cybertruck starts its customer deliveries, it would herald the start of a new page in Tesla’s history.

The Cybertruck was never intended to be a vehicle that everyone loves. Its design is intentionally polarizing, and it’s unashamedly futuristic. Elon Musk went so far as to state in the past that if the Cybertruck were to fail, Tesla would simply release a conventional-looking pickup truck. But considering that industry watchers estimate 1.9 million pre-orders for the all-electric pickup truck today, it would appear that the Cybertruck has a good chance at being a successful vehicle.

Wall Street veteran and Managing Partner of The Future Fund Gary Black recently talked about the Cybertruck on CNBC’s Last Call. In his segment, Black stated that the Cybertruck could produce another halo effect for Tesla, similar to what the Model Y did for the company. And this, Black estimated, would be good for Tesla investors.

“It’s big, it’s bold, and it’s gorgeous. What you’ve got is a million nine of pre-orders. That’s a huge number. What’s gonna happen is this thing is gonna start deliveries probably end of third quarter. The base model’s gonna be priced right below $50,000, and it’s gonna start rolling across America like a rolling billboard, and people are gonna see it, and they will be like, “Wow, that’s real interesting,” and they’re gonna go to the website, and they’re gonna order a Model 3 or Model Y or Model S or Model X or a Cybertruck.

“And you’re gonna produce this whole halo effect, which is exactly what happened back in ’20 when the Model Y first came out. People didn’t know what to make of it. This is even more grand because it’s not gonna cannibalize any of the base products because Tesla has never been in the pickup truck business. You’re not gonna cannibalize anything. It’s gonna be a home run for Tesla, and it’s gonna catapult the stock,” Black said.

The Wall Street veteran also estimated that the Cybertruck will find a loyal consumer base, especially among younger pickup truck owners. Such a prediction might very well come to pass considering that the Cybertruck, since it was unveiled in late 2019, has managed to keep the interest of millions.

“Pickup truck lovers, especially if they are younger — the 40-to-50-something pickup truck owner will love it. It’s very different. It’s powerful… It’ll tow as much as an F-150 does. And I’m telling you. Once it’s out there, people are not gonna be able to resist it,” Black said.

Musk has noted that the Cybertruck will be well worth the wait, and it could practically change the look of today’s roads. With its pre-orders and its likely industry-leading specs and capabilities, the Cybertruck might become an even bigger success than Musk or Tesla ever predicted.

Watch Gary Black’s segment with CNBC in the video below.

