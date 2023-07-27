Volkswagen strengthening its position in China

By

Volkswagen announced that it is strengthening its position in China after releasing solid H1 results for 2023.

“We have strategically realigned and restructured the Volkswagen Group with a clear plan and measurable milestones. In the first half of the year, the Volkswagen Group delivered reliably with very solid results. Sales in North America are picking up, we are strengthening our position in China through technological partnerships, and on top of that, the trend for fully electric vehicles is moving in the right direction. What is important to us is long-term, sustainable growth, with a focus on value over volume,” commented Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit of EUR 11.3 billion ($12.5 billion), primarily due to non-cash hedging effects driven by commodity hedging amounting to EUR 2.5 billion ($2.7 billion). The European automaker also reported revenue growth of 18% to EUR 156.3 billion ($174 billion).

“In the first half of the year, we achieved solid financial results and took major steps to improve our competitiveness. The focus for the second half is now on strengthening net cash flow. With the launch of performance programs at all brands and our strategic decisions in China, we will improve the competitive position of the Volkswagen Group even further,” noted Arno Antlitz, CFO & COO of Volkswagen Group.

Last year, the German automaker announced a EUR 2 billion joint venture with China-based Horizon Robotics to improve its software development and production. The Chinese company office autonomous driving, ADAS, and in-cabin solutions.

In April 2023, Volkswagen announced the premiere of the ID.7, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) BW hope will spearhead its electric offensive in Europe, Asia, and North America simultaneously.

“The ID.7 is an extremely important model for Volkswagen in China, Canada, and the USA,” explains Imelda Labbé, Member of VW’s Board of Management for Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales.

