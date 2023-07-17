Tesla Cybertruck production line leaks suggest no RHD variant for now

By

Tesla Cybertruck fans were graced with a number of updates and leaks over the weekend. But apart from an official photo from the electric vehicle maker announcing that the production of the all-electric truck is already underway, more images from the Cybertruck’s assembly line at Giga Texas were also shared online.

Before Tesla announced that the first production Cybertruck had been built in Giga Texas, leaks from the all-electric pickup truck’s production line were abounding. These included images of completed body-in-whites, as well as more details about the pickup truck’s rear megacast. The images also hinted that the Cybertruck would not have a midgate, which unsurprisingly disappointed some EV enthusiasts.

This time around, a new set of leaked images were posted by Tesla watcher @TeslaPhx, which featured what could very well be the most detailed photos of the Cybertruck’s frame that have been posted to date. Thanks to these photos, some details about the all-electric pickup truck could be inferred.

I'm noticing 2 holes in the back. Maybe for electronics, maybe HVAC for #campmode. 3 child seat loops under the back window. Asymmetrical firewall means no right hand drive yet. pic.twitter.com/zyLylxp00v — ₮Æ§Lλ ₱H∅ΞN!X (@TeslaPhx) July 17, 2023

Immediately noticeable from the recent set of leaked photos was the rather complex nature of the Cybertruck’s rear. Industry watchers observed that the bulkhead separating the cabin from the vault seemed to be made of several stamped parts. Some bulges in the lower section of the area could also accommodate hinges, so perhaps the Cybertruck could still have a midgate.

A closer look at the front section of the Cybertruck’s frame hints at something quite interesting, however. As observed by Tesla enthusiasts, the all-electric pickup truck’s firewall is asymmetrical. This meant that the cutout for the steering wheel column was only on the left side of the vehicle. Such a design all but confirms that the Cybertruck would only be offered in Left Hand Drive variants, at least for now.

Cybertruck reservation holders in RHD countries may then need to exercise some patience before they can receive their pickup trucks. Hopefully, Tesla will offer the Cybertruck to Right Hand Drive countries as well, so the company could avoid some of the flak it received from longtime customers when it announced that the new Model S and Model X would no longer be offered as RHD vehicles.

