Tesla Cybertruck makes its most recent appearance in Michigan

By

The Tesla Cybertruck made its most recent public appearance this past weekend at the Michigan Formula SAE competition at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The 2022 Formula SAE competition at Michigan took place from the 18 to the 21 of May. “The Formula SAE competitions challenge teams of university undergraduate and graduate students to conceive, design, fabricate, develop and compete with small, formula-style vehicles. The competition is an engineering education competition,” the event’s website states.

The engineering-based competition could be a hotspot for recruiting talented students across the world, and Tesla has regularly stated that it attempts to recruit top-tier talent. As the company continues to work to convince the brightest and youngest minds in engineering to join, Tesla had the perfect thing to incite some curiosity from competitors: the Cybertruck.

Captured by r/TeslaMotors user u/DifferentLow4875, the Cybertruck was spotted rolling around the infield at Michigan International Speedway, a 2-mile track used for stock car racing, among many other events. Tesla may have had a dedicated booth at the event, according to the photograph shared as a Tesla flag can be seen in the background. However, the Cybertruck was the main event of Tesla’s recruiting process, as it was spotted rolling around the venue with people inside.

The Cybertruck has been perhaps the most talked-about vehicle in Tesla’s lineup over the past several years simply due to its unorthodox design and incredibly unique aesthetic makeup. After being unveiled by Tesla in late 2019, the automaker delayed production from late 2020 to sometime in 2023 due to supply chain constraints. Tesla is battling with battery supply chain development, as well as bottlenecks with parts, which has pushed several projects back by years. The Roadster, Tesla’s next-generation design of its original vehicle, has been delayed for several years as well.

Tesla has updated the Cybertruck design on several occasions over the past few years, creating a more compact design with more streamlined features. CEO Elon Musk said on several occasions he felt the Cybertruck design was too large, and it would have to be modified with a less than 3 percent reduction in size.

Tesla recently stated it would no longer accept orders for the Cybertruck in Europe or China as demand for the all-electric pickup continues to soar.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla Cybertruck makes its most recent appearance in Michigan