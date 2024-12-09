By

One Tesla Cybertruck owner has shared a handful of insights in a new video, after having driven the electric vehicle (EV) 50,000 miles.

On Sunday, Cybertruck owner and YouTube host Teslatino shared a video detailing his experience driving 50,000 miles in the EV, following multiple cross-country trips and a 5,500-mile drive to and from the Arctic Circle with fellow Tesla community member Bearded Tesla. The video includes several useful insights, including details about his modified adventure rig, which includes a cargo rack and a carbon fiber rooftop, along with the use of Starlink for satellite internet.

Among the many insights were some details about range and towing, which are likely to be at the forefront of many other owners’ minds. Compared to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) 318-mile range rating for the dual-motor Cybertruck, Teslatino says his now gets around 309 miles of range after reaching 50,000 miles.

He also reports that he consumed 25,628 kWh of energy by the time it reached 50,000 miles, with an average of 513 Watt-hours per mile used. Although he points out that this number may seem fairly high to some, he notes that he spends the vast majority of his time driving on the highway, as well as adding that he’s a particularly fast driver.

On towing impact, Teslatino says he’s able to get about 120 miles of range driving uphill while towing, along with about 163 miles driving downhill while towing. Ultimately, he says that the Cybertruck is a perfect pickup for the average truck owner looking for versatility, durability, and performance, though he also notes that those regularly towing over 100 miles per day may want to consider a different option.

You can watch Teslatino’s full 22-minute video detailing his insights on Cybertruck ownership over 50,000 miles below.

Tesla initially launched the Foundation Series launch edition of the Cybertruck, the one Teslatino has, last November, with early deliveries commencing throughout the month of December. The company ceased the Foundation Series builds in October, along with opening orders to non-reservation-holders in August.

In October, Tesla reported that the Cybertruck had achieved a positive gross margin for the first time, along with saying that it expects annual production for the EV to surpass 125,000 units.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck owner shares insights after driving 50,000 miles