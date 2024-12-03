By

Tesla reportedly told Cybertruck production workers to stay home for three days this week in an internal email to employees who are responsible for building the all-electric pickup at the Gigafactory Texas facility.

A report from Business Insider stated that Tesla emailed Cybertruck production line employees and told them they “do not need to report to work” on the dates of “Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week (Dec. 3-5).”

Employees would still be paid as normal but were not required to show up for work.

Tesla has not commented on the report, and CEO Elon Musk has also not said anything on social media platform X, where he usually dispels rumors of this kind.

Considering the production pause is coming at the end of the year, it seems like a relatively interesting time, as Tesla is looking to increase deliveries for Q4 to meet expectations for annual deliveries.

Tesla is going to be close to matching its production and delivery totals from 2023. It was transparent that earlier this year it would be focusing its efforts on the next-generation platform, and would result in a “notably lower” growth rate in 2024.

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries have been going on for an entire year, so we are not sure if the pause has to do with a demand issue or if workers are getting the unscheduled break for other reasons, like a deserved break.

The latter does not seem to align with what Tesla or Musk have held as a narrative for the company for the last several years.

However, there are also a variety of other things that could totally be in play.

Line upgrades and other routine maintenance could be occurring on these lines at this time, which is something that would require a pause of this length.

It seems unlikely that if it were not absolutely necessary, Tesla would delay this pause until the beginning of 2025.

