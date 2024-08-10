By

Tesla has opened orders of the Cybertruck “Foundation Series” on its website, meaning that buyers will no longer need a reservation to purchase the launch edition of the electric truck—though the limited-edition version will only last a few more months.

Buyers can now purchase a Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series directly from the company’s order configurator, with estimated deliveries slated for September and December for the dual-motor AWD and tri-motor Cyberbeast, respectively.

Tesla calls the Foundation Series a “limited edition Cybertruck, only available for the first year,” as detailed in a pop-up on the Cybertruck order configurator.

Since the news, some have noted that reservation holders can also ask for a refund of the $100 deposit initially required to reserve a Cybertruck, though others have argued that reservation holders still may be prioritized when it comes time to launch non-Foundation Series configurations.

I do not recommend canceling your Cybertruck reservation if you want a non-Foundation Series in the near-medium term future. When Tesla stops making Foundation Series Cybertrucks, the company will likely go back to the reservation list first for the less expensive versions. pic.twitter.com/iCqgxgos4B — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 10, 2024

In recent months, there has been a little bit of confusion about when Tesla would stop producing the Foundation Series, after rumors arose in May that the launch option would be coming to an end soon. Tesla Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi responded to the claims, saying that Foundation Series Cybertrucks were actively being produced.

“We’ll end the Foundation Series actually pretty soon and the non-Foundation Series sometime next quarter,” Musk also said during Tesla’s 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Following Musk’s statement, however, Tesla quietly changed the wording on its Cybertruck order invites to say that it expected to “deliver only the Foundation Series through late 2024,” citing high demand for the electric vehicle (EV).

Tesla has been delivering the Foundation Series Cybertruck since initial deliveries at a launch event in November, with broader customer deliveries beginning weeks later. The company also launched the order configurator for the Foundation Series Cybertruck in December, though only for early reservation holders through an invite to configure.

