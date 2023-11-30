Tesla Cybertruck settings show on-screen dynamics, towing, and outlet controls

By

Tesla Cybertruck units are evidently in the hands of several influencers and prominent tech reviewers as more details about the all-electric pickup are emerging.

In the most recent look, it appears Tesla has added Dynamics, Towing & Hauling, and Outlets & Mods controls to the center touchscreen, hinting that drivers will have total control over every portion of the vehicle without ever leaving the cabin.

The finer details of the Cybertruck are being kept under wraps until the Delivery Event this afternoon, but with the content some are sharing online ahead of the first units being handed over to some, we are learning more.

We already detailed some of the things people will be able to control from the cabin, including the Tonneau and Tailgate options that can be opened and closed from the center screen, shared on X via Instagram:

While the Cybertruck is set to be perhaps Tesla’s most crucial project to be released yet, there is no doubt it is the most immersive vehicle it has released.

It has the most features and will have the most utility, and while its performance as an everyday pickup truck will be examined under a microscope as the ramp-up of the truck continues over the next 18 months, there is no doubt Tesla went out of its way to make every part of the truck easier for daily use.

A lot of people have been skeptical of the pickup’s utility, as with every EV truck that has hit the market over the past few years.

However, the Cybertruck is set to be one of the most capable on the market, according to the specs Tesla has released. It will be capable of 11,000 pounds of “towing power” and 2,500 pounds of payload capacity.

Giving the pickup options of customization through towing, outlets, and vehicle dynamics will make it one of the more capable trucks on the market, especially since these things can all be controlled with the center touchscreen. Many pickups on the market have these features today, and they are easily accessible, but it is nice to see this touch from Tesla as it prepares to launch the truck this afternoon.

