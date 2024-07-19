Tesla Cybertruck owner’s small business forced to halt over vandalism incident

By

A Tesla Cybertruck owner who was operating a small business from his all-electric pickup truck is forced to shut down his operations for the rest of the summer due to a vandalism incident. Despite the vandal being caught, the Tesla owner noted that he would not be pursuing charges.

Daniel Herres, a Tesla owner who runs Cyber Cream Dayton, a small ice cream business from the back of his Cybertruck, announced the vandalism incident in his business’ Facebook page. As per Herres, the attack on his Cybertruck happened in broad daylight, and it resulted in all the windows of the all-electreic pickup truck being broken. Unfortunately, Tesla reportedly informed Herres that the damaged windows could not be replaced until September.

In comments to WHIO TV 7 News, Herres noted that he was at home when he heard what seemed like glass being smashed. A look at his Ring video camera’s recordings showed a person, later identified as 29-year-old Courtney Piotrowski, pulling into Herres’ driveway, getting out, and smashing the Cybertruck’s windows. When she was done, she got back into her car and left.

Herres noted that during the time of the incident, there were children in the back seat of the Cybertruck. “There were two kids in the backseat, and they were both crying. They just witnessed something really bizarre and strange happen,” Herres noted.

Piotrowski was arrested by police minutes later, and authorities later found that she also vandalized another property nearby. Prior to her attack on the Cybertruck, Piotrowski had gone to another home and knocked over two propane tanks. Officers noted that Piotrowski and her vehicle were “related to a recent criminal damaging report from Ferry Road in Sugarcreek Twp. and multiple traffic complaints in the city and township.”

The Tesla owner, for his part, noted that he had never seen Piotrowski before the vandalism incident. “I feel really sorry for the children, and we just really wish the best for everyone. We want everyone to come out ok with this,” Herrres said.

The Cybertruck vandalism incident has been received with much sympathy and disappointment by the small business’ clients and supporters. As could be seen on Cyber Cream Dayton’s Facebook page, the small business has become a favorite in the community. Comments from previous clients also indicate that kids love the futuristic ice cream truck. Hopefully, Herres’ Cybertruck could be repaired soon and his small ice cream business can start supporting the community once more.

