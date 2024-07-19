By

Tesla is primed to conquer what Barclays believes is an indication of stronger demand for vehicles coming from its Giga Shanghai production plant in China after it was revealed earlier this week the facility was running at full capacity.

After several reports of production volume cuts earlier this year, it seems Tesla is pushing Giga Shanghai to max capacity in order to handle what is assumed to be increased demand in China and other markets that the plant exports to.

The automaker has had strong insurance registration figures but has also dealt with an influx of competitors offering less expensive EVs.

Now that Tesla is through the first half of the year, the company may be preparing to handle what could be higher demand based on the fact that the factory is running at what Chinese media said was full capacity.

Analysts at Barclays believe the increased production capacity points to higher demand as long as inventory levels are low, in a recent note to investors.

The firm stated the production levels in China “indicate stronger demand,” which would see Tesla potentially reach higher delivery levels in the second half of 2024.

Through the first half of the year, Tesla has delivered 830,766 cars, putting it at a pace of just over 1.6 million for 2024. This would be a decline compared to 2023 when Tesla reported 1.81 million vehicle deliveries.

Of course, Tesla noted in its Q4 2023 Shareholder Deck to investors that the development of the next-gen platform could bring a “notably lower growth rate” in 2024 compared to 2023:

“Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform, and the next one we believe will be initiated by the global expansion of the next-generation vehicle platform. In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023 as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas.”

Tesla will unveil its Robotaxi in the coming months. The event was set for August but was delayed due to CEO Elon Musk’s requested design changes.

