Tesla Cybertruck gets another crazy camping mod perfect for the outdoors

The Tesla Cybertruck has attracted yet another crazy third-party modification from company Space Campers, which developed a “wedge-style” camper perfect for the great outdoors.

Built from aerospace-grade composites, Space Campers developed the wedge design to last a lifetime, with all of the most appropriate accessories for a weekend in the wild. The Space Campers’ new mod integrates with the Cybertruck for full access to the pickup’s bed, without sacrificing any aerodynamic advantages and maintaining the vehicle’s sleek design. It’s equipped with electrical outlets, dimmable lights, an induction cooktop, a portable cooler, and a water heater, among other accessories, all of which are compatible with the Cybertruck’s battery pack.

It even equips a Murphy-style bed that not only maintains interior space but also allows owners to tuck themselves in for a great night of sleep. It won’t be your normal night in a tent, that’s for sure. The bed is big enough for two people and tucks away to create sufficient standing room, and it even features detachable hinges to become an exterior table. Extensions can be installed to create benches or work surfaces, and an awning that is built into the design protects the wedge from severe weather while maintaining an open space to admire nature.

“Pull up anywhere and set up camp in minutes. With a flip of a switch, air-powered actuators use the Cybertruck’s onboard compressor to open or retract the camper with ease. It’s ready to go when you are, be it a trip down the coast or a lunchtime siesta.”

The Space Campers wedge designed for the Cybertruck will also allow for limitless personalization with plug-and-play accessory kits that can be installed at any point with normal household tools, the company said in a press release for the product. Replacement parts will be available online for straightforward repairs, given something goes wrong.

Your Space Camper for Cybertruck will include:

All seasons tent with windows and awning conversion

Telescoping awning poles for awning configuration

Telescoping lockout bars for failsafe roof support

Manual flip up backrest on bed

Sidewall cubbies for storage and organization

Integrated steps for easy bed access (on each side)

Over cab storage cubbies (upgradeable to kitchenette and sink via accessory kits)

Interior and exterior dimmable LED lights

Independently dimmable detachable reading lights

Keyless locking mechanism for advanced security

Air actuated detachable murphy bed platform

4” memory foam mattress

120V outlets, USB, and 12V/24V

L-track roof runners

Multifunctional bed extensions (qty.2) that double as tables and benches

Foam insulation throughout construction to eliminate condensation

Integrated steps to roof (on each side)

It is not the first Cybertruck camping mod on the market, as the Cyberlandr and Loki Basecamp both hit the market shortly after the Tesla pickup’s unveiling in late 2019.

The Space Camper wedge for the Cybertruck will be available when the pickup rolls out early next year, according to Tesla’s estimates. Pre-orders are already being accepted at SpaceCampers.com, with early reservations securing priority fulfillment. It costs as little as $100 down, and the pre-sale price is currently listed at $24,000 before upgrades, which are currently limited to Stainless Steel Armor “for durability and heat shielding.”

Other accessories sold separately will include a Camp Kitchen, Shower and Bathroom Accessories, Roof and Solar Accessories, and Insulation and Comfort Accessories. The company said it has plenty of additional ideas in the think tank and will be available for purchase and free installation in the future.

Full Camp Kitchen Accessories include: Stainless Steel Sink Basin & Faucet Electric Cooler Induction Cooktop Portable Fresh Water Tanks Carbon Filter Water System Shower and Bathroom Accessories: Shower Enclosure Shower Wand 220V Tankless Water Heater Portable Toilet Fresh Water Tanks Solar and Roof Rack Accessories include: Solar Panels (100W-1200W) Cargo & Equipment Racks Cross Bars Aux Light Bars Enclosed Cargo Boxes Modular Solar Panel Covers Insulation and Comfort Accessories will include: Movie Projector Kit Thermal Tent Insulation Custom Sheets Electric Blanket Thermal Padded Flooring

