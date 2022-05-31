IDRA posts assembly video of its 9,000-ton Giga Press, which is rumored for the Tesla Cybertruck

By

IDRA has posted a video showcasing the assembly process of its 9,000-ton Giga Press, arguably one of the largest casting machines in the market. The 9,000-ton Giga Press is expected to be used in the production of the Tesla Cybertruck’s single-piece rear underbody.

IDRA has been teasing the 9,000-ton Giga Press for some time now, with the company posting several teasers of the gigantic machine on its official LinkedIn page over the past weeks. The company will be previewing the 9,000-ton Giga Press at an open house event from June 6-14, 2022, where attendees will be able to see the assembled monster up close.

The recent assembly video from IDRA is likely part of the company’s subtle promotional efforts for the 9,000-ton Giga Press. The sheer size of the machine’s components was highlighted in the clip, as even the contraption’s parts dwarfed IDRA’s staff. One thing was evident in the recently-posted video — the 9,000-ton Giga Press is a daunting machine.

It is, in a way, the perfect contraption for a vehicle like the Tesla Cybertruck, which promises to be far different than other pickup trucks on the market today.

IDRA has not formally announced its client for the 9,000-ton Giga Press, though expectations are high that the company that would be purchasing the monster would be Tesla. The Texas-based EV maker has already bought several Giga Presses from IDRA, after all, and the 9,000-ton Giga Press has already been painted in the automaker’s iconic white and red colors.

Elon Musk has also spoken about how the Cybertruck would require a Giga Press that far exceeds the 6,000-ton machines that are being used for the Model Y. In past comments, Elon Musk noted that the Cybertruck’s underbody would require at least an 8,000-ton Giga Press.

“We’re actually going to be using even bigger casting machines for the rear body of the Cybertruck because it’s a bigger vehicle and you’ve got a long truck bed that’s going to support a lot of load. So we’ll be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting as opposed to the 6,000-ton for the Model Y,” Musk said.

Watch IDRA’s recent assembly video of its 9,000-ton Giga Press below.

