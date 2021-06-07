Want to live in your Tesla Cybertruck? Loki’s Basecamp makes it possible

Tesla Cybertruck add-ons continue to infiltrate the market even though the all-electric pickup from Elon Musk’s company won’t be produced for another six months. A product from company Loki called the Basecamp is now getting the Cybertruck treatment as well, adding luxurious living quarters to the back of the stainless steel-covered pickup from Tesla.
Unveiled in November 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck is the automaker’s first-ever pickup truck. Catching the eye of the public due to its unequivocally unique design, the Cybertruck has already accumulated over 1 million pre-orders, according to a fan-made tracker. The Cybertruck will have a multitude of uses, from construction to camping, to a daily driver, the pickup comes in three variants: a Single-Motor, Dual-Motor, and Tri-Motor, the latter being the most robust in terms of performance and towing capacity with a less than 2.9-second gap from 0-60 MPH, and over 14,000 pounds of pulling capability.
Ahead of its initial production phases that are slated for the end of 2021, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, numerous companies have come out with various designs of potential add-ons, including the Cyberlandr among others, that could make the Cybertruck the ultimate camping machine. While it’s already more than capable of handling difficult off-road terrain, it is also conveniently shaped for these third-party-produced living quarters. Loki plans to bring the next to the market, offering spacious and luxurious sleeping arrangements, a small kitchen, and a lounging area.
Loki says that its Falcon Series products are “a combination of modern engineering and top tier craftsmanship.” Each unit is handbuilt and there are several options that buyers can choose from to make their build specific to their wants and needs.
On its website, it lists all of the following features for the Falcon Series:
MUD ROOM
- Removable interior shower
- Flexible shower head with quick connect
- Rails system for drying equipment
- Space converts to a seat/table area
- Bracket for removable table
- ARB air compressor
- Various USB, AC/DC outlets
LOUNGE AREA
- Multi-function seating / table area
- Removable 68 ”aluminum platforms
- Anchor points for additional bed/removable storage platform
- Portable Toilet Storage
- Bracket for removable table
KITCHENETTE AREA
- Ergonomic counter space
- Stainless steel sink with foldable tap and cover
- Mobile induction cooktop
- Suspended & floor storage space
- Multimedia monitor on removable arm
- Various USB, AC/DC outlets
- Garbage and recycling bin
- Fridge
BEDROOM AREA
- Removable aluminum bed platforms
- Queen bed capacity (60″ x 77″)
- Reading lamps
- Multimedia monitor on removable arm
- Dimmable LED lighting
- Various USB, AC/DC outlets
- Can be converted into storage space equipment
INTERIOR FEATURES
- LED lighting system
- MaxxAir Deluxe roof fan
- Multi-purpose rail system
- Infinite storage configuration and secondary bed
- Ultra-light wood furnishings
- Ultra-resistant floor covering
- First aid kit
- Multiple storage pockets
- 4 season insulation (R16)
- Roof hatch
HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING
- Webasto Heating Unit (Air/Water)
- 12V air conditioning
EXTERIOR FEATURES
- Front exterior LED bars up to 28,000 lumens
- Utility LEDs on the rear and sides
- Retractable canopy
- Utility roof rack
- Side supports
- Spare tire rack
- Electric rear panoramic door
- Screen panoramic door
- Secondary rear door
- Multi-purpose utility drawer
- Double glass windows with roller blackout blinds & bug screens
PLUMBING
- On-demand water pump
- Drinking water tank
- Greywater tank
The Loki Falcon Series also has a 360-watt solar power capability, a 600 amp/h lithium battery bank for on-the-go charging, and a 2,000-watt inverter and charger.
The Cybertruck Edition of Loki’s Basecamp will add $135,000 for its entry-level variant. You can lock up a unit with a $10,000 refundable deposit that will be deducted from the final purchase price of the Basecamp, the company’s website says.
