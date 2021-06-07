Want to live in your Tesla Cybertruck? Loki’s Basecamp makes it possible

By

Tesla Cybertruck add-ons continue to infiltrate the market even though the all-electric pickup from Elon Musk’s company won’t be produced for another six months. A product from company Loki called the Basecamp is now getting the Cybertruck treatment as well, adding luxurious living quarters to the back of the stainless steel-covered pickup from Tesla.

Unveiled in November 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck is the automaker’s first-ever pickup truck. Catching the eye of the public due to its unequivocally unique design, the Cybertruck has already accumulated over 1 million pre-orders, according to a fan-made tracker. The Cybertruck will have a multitude of uses, from construction to camping, to a daily driver, the pickup comes in three variants: a Single-Motor, Dual-Motor, and Tri-Motor, the latter being the most robust in terms of performance and towing capacity with a less than 2.9-second gap from 0-60 MPH, and over 14,000 pounds of pulling capability.

Ahead of its initial production phases that are slated for the end of 2021, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, numerous companies have come out with various designs of potential add-ons, including the Cyberlandr among others, that could make the Cybertruck the ultimate camping machine. While it’s already more than capable of handling difficult off-road terrain, it is also conveniently shaped for these third-party-produced living quarters. Loki plans to bring the next to the market, offering spacious and luxurious sleeping arrangements, a small kitchen, and a lounging area.

Loki says that its Falcon Series products are “a combination of modern engineering and top tier craftsmanship.” Each unit is handbuilt and there are several options that buyers can choose from to make their build specific to their wants and needs.

MUD ROOM

Removable interior shower

Flexible shower head with quick connect

Rails system for drying equipment

Space converts to a seat/table area

Bracket for removable table

ARB air compressor

Various USB, AC/DC outlets

LOUNGE AREA

Multi-function seating / table area

Removable 68 ”aluminum platforms

Anchor points for additional bed/removable storage platform

Portable Toilet Storage

Bracket for removable table

KITCHENETTE AREA

Ergonomic counter space

Stainless steel sink with foldable tap and cover

Mobile induction cooktop

Suspended & floor storage space

Multimedia monitor on removable arm

Various USB, AC/DC outlets

Garbage and recycling bin

Fridge

BEDROOM AREA

Removable aluminum bed platforms

Queen bed capacity (60″ x 77″)

Reading lamps

Multimedia monitor on removable arm

Dimmable LED lighting

Various USB, AC/DC outlets

Can be converted into storage space equipment

INTERIOR FEATURES

LED lighting system

MaxxAir Deluxe roof fan

Multi-purpose rail system

Infinite storage configuration and secondary bed

Ultra-light wood furnishings

Ultra-resistant floor covering

First aid kit

Multiple storage pockets

4 season insulation (R16)

Roof hatch

HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING

Webasto Heating Unit (Air/Water)

12V air conditioning

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Front exterior LED bars up to 28,000 lumens

Utility LEDs on the rear and sides

Retractable canopy

Utility roof rack

Side supports

Spare tire rack

Electric rear panoramic door

Screen panoramic door

Secondary rear door

Multi-purpose utility drawer

Double glass windows with roller blackout blinds & bug screens

PLUMBING

On-demand water pump

Drinking water tank

Greywater tank

The Loki Falcon Series also has a 360-watt solar power capability, a 600 amp/h lithium battery bank for on-the-go charging, and a 2,000-watt inverter and charger.

The Cybertruck Edition of Loki’s Basecamp will add $135,000 for its entry-level variant. You can lock up a unit with a $10,000 refundable deposit that will be deducted from the final purchase price of the Basecamp, the company’s website says.

