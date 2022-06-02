Ford delivers 201 F-150 Lightning units as it highlights 221% increase in EV sales

By

Ford Motor Company announced it delivered 201 units of the new F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup in May, highlighting a substantial 221.5 percent increase in EV sales compared to the same month in 2021.

Ford delivered the first F-150 Lightning unit to a customer in Michigan on May 26, with 200 other units being sold by dealerships within the final five days of the month. The automaker said “many more” F-150 Lightning units are in transit to dealers as deliveries continue. Ford said more than 75 percent of F-150 Lightning reservation holders are new to the brand.

The 201 F-150 Lightning deliveries capped a spectacular month in terms of overall growth for Ford as it saw a 221.5 percent increase in total EV sales vs. May 2021 and a 193.4 percent increase in retail EV sales vs. the same month. Ford saw a 4.5 percent decrease in total vehicle sales and a 5.7 percent decrease in retail sales. Both decreases were compared to data from May 2021.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage remains an issue for the industry, our inventory continues to turn at record rates with nearly 50 percent of our retail sales coming from previously placed orders,” Andrew Frick, VP of Sales, Distribution, and Trucks for Ford Blue, said. “Our newest models, including Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Maverick, continue to enhance our sales volume. Our electric vehicle sales, with the addition of F-150 Lightning this month, increased 222 percent – growing at almost four times the rate of the industry.”

Ford’s initial electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, also posted a new monthly sales record with a dramatic 166 percent increase compared to May 2021. Additionally, the E-Transit had its best sales month since its launch in early 2022, with 874 units sold in May.

Ford announced earlier today it would funnel an additional $3.7 billion into new EV and combustion engine projects, including new versions of the gas-powered Mustang and Ranger pickup. A portion of the investment is set aside to retool and update plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri to be suitable for EV manufacturing. The investment aims to bring 6,200 new UAW jobs to Ford and will transition 3,000 additional temporary factory employees to full-time status.

