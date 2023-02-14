Tesla searches for Stamping Quality Engineer for Cybertruck project

By

Tesla is preparing for the approaching production of the Cybertruck with a new job posting at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla posted today that it is seeking a “Senior Quality Engineer – Stamping, Cybertruck” for its Gigafactory Texas production facility outside of Austin.

The job will require a Senior Quality Engineer to be responsible for all incoming, inline, and outgoing quality for the stamping processes of the Cybertruck. “The primary objective of this role is to support the production of high-quality vehicles through risks analysis and mitigation, and continual improvement of our products and processes,” Tesla said.

The job was not indexed on Wayback Machine, which indicates Tesla posted the job as recently as today. Additionally, Cybertruck tracker @greggertruck first noticed the posting today.

The Austin-based Tesla has been preparing for Cybertruck production for some time and has previously posted similar employment opportunities on its website. In late November 2022, Tesla started posting various jobs related to the Cybertruck, including Dimensional Engineers, Manufacturing Operations Leaders, Senior Equipment Managers, and Senior Equipment Engineers.

Tesla is planning to use a series of casting and stamping machines to manufacture the Cybertruck, just as it has for other vehicles in its lineup for several years. Along with various other efficiencies, Tesla has utilized presses from the Italian manufacturer IDRA, to completely revamp its manufacturing.

Tesla first utilized casting and stamping with the Model Y, aiming to eliminate a substantial number of parts and create a single-piece design that not only made production more efficient but also made the vehicles safer.

For months, Tesla has been receiving stamping and casting machines at Gigafactory Texas, working to prepare for initial production. CEO Elon Musk confirmed earlier this year that Cybertruck production would begin this Summer, but volume production would not likely begin until next year:

“We do expect production to start sometime this summer, but I always kind of downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow.”

The design was finalized earlier this year, but Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen also stated that Tesla does not have a “pencils down” approach to the ultimate look.

Recent sightings of the Cybertruck have had the Tesla community buzzing, but it is unknown whether what has been seen on public roads is the same design the automaker is planning to bring to the market later this year

