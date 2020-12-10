Tesla Cybertruck’s steel supplier to begin operations at TX plant by Fall 2021: report

Reports have emerged stating that Steel Dynamics Inc., a reported supplier for the steel that would be utilized for the Tesla Cybertuck, is poised to start operations in its massive Sinton, TX mill by Fall 2021. The upcoming facility will be one of the steel supplier’s most ambitious projects to date, and it would manufacture products that are quite unlike anything on the market.

In a statement to K3 News, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs stated that the $1.7-billion SDI Sinton steel mill will not only be providing numerous good-paying jobs to workers in the area; it would also be supplying the steel that would be utilized by Tesla to produce the Cybertruck, a rather unique-looking all-electric pickup truck that is expected to enter production next year.

Tesla is currently building Gigafactory Texas, the facility that will be producing the Cybertruck.

Quite interestingly, the judge stated that Tesla, one of SDI’s customers, will be “redoing” the steel that it would be taking from the Sinton plant to create the Cybertruck. This suggests that the all-electric pickup’s steel exoskeleton will feature a notable amount of innovations that would make the vehicle truly unique.

“Now some of these other companies who work with SDI will actually be taking SDI’s product and refining it a little bit better. We’re hearing that one of the companies that were pretty close to–probably getting close–is a company that’s going to be taking SDI steel, redoing it, and that steel will actually be going into the Tesla cars that they’re moving in from California to manufacture here,” Krebs remarked.

The judge noted that if Steel Dynamics’ Sinton mill becomes successful, it could end up being larger than the $10 billion Exxon plastics plant that is also under construction in the area. Just like SDI’s steel facility, the Exxon plant is expected to be open by next fall.

“There is a possibility that once that plant and everything else that’s going in out there is up in operation, there could be we are estimating from the numbers these people are giving us, there’s gonna be at least 3000 employees out there working in that area… It could be bigger than Exxon/Mobil, you know, the number of employees on that site,” Krebs remarked.

Overall, Judge Krebs remarked that the economic benefits of Steel Dynamics’ steel mill and Exxon’s plastics plant would be notable. Both projects could provide needed tax dollars for the country, which could, in turn, be used for projects such as the improvements to the courthouse and road projects in the area.

Watch a feature on the Tesla Cybertruck’s steel supplier in the video below.