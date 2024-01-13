Tesla’s progress on Supercharger with diner, drive-in seen in aerial footage

By

Progress appears to be moving quickly on a Tesla Supercharger in Los Angeles set to feature a drive-in theater and diner, as new aerial footage shows the initial structure starting to resemble the restaurant shown in the permit.

In photos shared in November, construction was just beginning on the East Hollywood site. On Thursday, however, Fox 11 Los Angeles shared aerial footage of the planned Supercharger, showing how quickly the diner has taken shape. The Supercharger is expected to be opened by the end of the year, after the idea of a 1950s-style drive-in, diner and charger has been talked about by CEO Elon Musk since at least 2018.

Although the site was originally set to be located in Santa Monica, the project was moved to its current location at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.

Fox anchor Stu Mendel says he thinks the site will be “super popular,” noting that it will be open to all electric vehicle (EV) brands, and coinciding with nearly every automaker adopting Tesla’s charging hardware and gaining Supercharger access. You can also see the restaurant building structure starting to look like the one drawn up in the permit, and like the artist rendering that has circulated over the years.

Tesla gained construction approval on the site in August, after submitting official plans for the Supercharger last year and gaining a wave of permit updates earlier this year. Tesla’s construction plans also show the long-talked-about rooftop seating, several Supercharging stalls, and an additional building that hasn’t yet started being built.

The diner is expected to include rock music and wait staff on roller skates, while the drive-in theater will show a highlight reel of the best movie scenes in history, as initially stated by Musk in his original post about the concept.

You can see the full aerial footage of the unique Supercharger station from Fox 11 below.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla’s progress on Supercharger with diner, drive-in seen in aerial footage