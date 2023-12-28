Tesla Cybertruck supplier competing for company’s Berlin Project 

By

Tesla Cybertruck supplier LG Innotek is competing against fellow South Korean company Samsung Electro-Mechanics for a Giga Berlin Project.

LG Innotek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are vying for Tesla’s “Berlin Project” to determine which company will supply camera modules for electric sedans Tesla plans to sell in Europe. Samsung Electro-Mechanics’s main production facilities are in China, while LG Innotek’s is in North America. LG Innotek has a factory in Poland that makes other car components, giving it an edge over Samsung Electro-Mechanics for the Berlin Project.

Currently, Tesla Giga Berlin produces the Model Y, an all-electric compact SUV. Elon Musk teased an upcoming €25,000 EV from Giga Berlin in November.

Tesla has expansion plans for Gigafactory Berlin, aiming to increase the factory’s annual production capacity from 500,000 to 1 million. The Texas-based automaker has also proposed the purchase of 100 hectares of land near Giga Berlin.

Tesla and LG Innotek’s Background

LG Innotek supplies Tesla Cybertruck’s camera modules to Giga Texas in Austin. In October, Tesla announced an annual capacity of 125,000 Cybertruck units this year. The company expected to increase Cybertruck production to 250,000 units by 2025.

Last year, the South Korean company won a deal with Tesla to supply $746 million worth of camera modules. In a strategic move, LG Innotek decided to focus on its automotive camera module business, knowing they were two or three times more expensive than the systems in smartphones. The $746 million deal with Tesla covered camera modules for the Model Y, Model 3, Tesla Semi, and Cybertruck in North America and shipments.

Sources told local media that LG Innotek will also supply modules to Gigafactory Mexico, hinting at the new Tesla factory’s progress. In November, the Mayor of Salinas Victoria, stated that Tesla suppliers from Asia were already preparing for Giga Mexico. Earlier this month, Tesla posted a job in Nuevo León for a Procurement Manager for Giga Mexico. Tesla’s new gigafactory in Nuevo Leon is expected to make the company’s $25,000 electric vehicle.

