Tesla Mexico posts new job position in Nuevo León

By

Tesla Mexico posted a new job position in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León. The Texas-based company is looking for an Indirect Procurement Manager for Gigafactory Mexico, hinting at continued progress for the facility.

Tesla describes the Indirect Procurement Manager position as follows:

“The Ecological Project Mario S de RL de CV team is looking to hire a skilled Indirect Procurement Manager to execute the infrastructure development sourcing strategy for the new factory in Santa Catarina, NL. This person should have in-depth knowledge of local and international construction suppliers and contractors and have experience negotiating contracts. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced, dynamic workplace.”

Below are the Indirect Procurement Manager’s responsibilities:

Based on Tesla’s description, the job relates to Giga Mexico’s construction, which is expected to start soon. During TSLA’s Q3 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk and other Tesla executives hinted at slowing progress on Giga Mexico as interest rates keep rising.

“And in Mexico, we’re laying the groundwork to begin construction and doing all the long lead items, but I think we want to just get a sense for the global economy is like before we go full tilt on the Mexico factory. I am worried about the high interest rate environment that we’re in,” stated Elon Musk at the third-quarter earnings call.

Despite concerns about the global economy, though, Tesla reaffirmed its decision to build a gigafactory in Mexico. The company’s comments during the last earnings call might have been to temper expectations for Giga Mexico’s timeline.

Nevertheless, Tesla’s permits for Giga Mexico have been progressing quickly. Earlier this month, Tesla received its federal land use permits, enabling the company to start construction in Santa Catarina.

Tesla plans to build its $25,000 next-gen electric vehicle at Gigafactory Mexico. The company has teased a new assembly line for the $25K EV. Given its concerns about interest rates and its impact on Giga Mexico’s start of production, Tesla has also suggested that Giga Berlin and Giga Texas might produce its next-gen vehicles. In the past, Elon Musk announced that Tesla is working on two new next-gen vehicles.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Mexico posts new job position in Nuevo León