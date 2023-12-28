Elon Musk expected to announce Tesla India launch next month [rumors]

By

Elon Musk is expected to announce the launch of Tesla India in January 2024 during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar.

According to local media reports, Tesla and Elon Musk are in the final stages of negotiations with the government regarding land for a manufacturing facility. Tesla and India have had long discussions throughout the years, with the pair almost reaching a deal plenty of times, only for talks to ultimately lead to nothing.

In early November, Tesla India discussions reignited when the Indian government announced it would discuss policy changes for electric vehicles (EV). The discussions included a policy change related to EV manufacturing in India. The Indian government also planned to discuss Tesla’s investment proposal. The government aims to fast-track approvals for the company by January 2024.

Gujarat state media outlets report that Tesla is looking at land in Sanand, a city and municipality in Ahmedabad district. Sanand has become a central industrial hub in Gujarat, where other automakers like Tara Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and MG Motor are located.

Talks of Tesla launching in India started again when Elon Musk met with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in New York in the summer. After the meeting with PM Modi, Elon Musk announced plans to visit India in 2024. The Tesla CEO also stated that Tesla was likely to make a “significant investment in India in the future.”

