A Tesla Cybertruck patent reveals a few details about the electric pickup truck’s tailgate. The patent for the Tesla Cybertruck talks about a power tailgate mechanism, allowing the driver to open and close the door panels at the back of the all-electric pickup truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck patent reveals that the electrified pickup would have a button or switch automatically opening or closing the tailgate. It also hints that Cybertruck owners can control the tailgate through a smartphone and a wireless key fob.

“An aspect is directed to a system for moving a hinge between an open position and a closed position. The hinge coupling a closure panel to a body. The system comprises an actuator for driving the closure panel between the open position and the closed position relative to the body and a counterweight member for reducing a mechanical effort provided by the actuator to drive the closure panel,” noted the patent’s summary.

Tesla is nearing the start of Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas. The company reportedly contacted Cybertruck suppliers about production capacity, stating that it plans to build 375,000 units annually. During Tesla’s Annual Shareholders Meeting this year, Elon Musk estimated that the company might produce between 250,000 to 500,000 Cybertruck units annually when production stabilizes.

🎩 @tempermanant/Twitter

Tesla Cybertruck patent reveals mechanism for EV truck’s tailgate