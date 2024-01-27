Canoo to deliver six LDV units to the U.S. Postal Service

By

Canoo has announced some of its early deliveries in recent months, and now the Oklahoma-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has announced a deal with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

According to a press release shared on Wednesday, Canoo will deliver six right-hand-drive (RHD) models of its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) to USPS by the end of Q1. The order comes as part of a larger $40 billion investment from USPS into upgrading its processing, transportation and delivery networks, and as the agency announced plans to take delivery of over 9,000 Ford E-Transit vans this year.

“The multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system while maintaining desired roll and ride stability,” said Tony Aquila, Canoo CEO, chairman and investor.

In addition to the Canoo order, the USPS said in its own press release that it has built the first of its plans for EV charging stations, located at the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center (S&DC). The installations come ahead of plans for 14,000 EV charging stations at S&DC sites, set to be constructed by Siemens, Rexel/Chargepoint and Blink.

“The improvements we need to achieve in sustainability are an integral outgrowth of the broader modernization efforts we have undertaken through our 10-year Delivering for America plan,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the release.

The announcement is just the latest in Canoo’s early EV deliveries, and the automaker has highlighted several other partnerships with government agencies and companies, some for ongoing fleet-scale orders.

Canoo delivered its first LDVs that were built at a new Oklahoma factory last month, as ordered by the state’s Departments of Transportation and Corrections and to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). The automaker also delivered its first two LDVs from a 9,300-unit order with Kingbee this month, which includes the potential option to increase the order to 18,600.

Other early Canoo delivery announcements include orders for NASA, the U.S. Army, Zeeba, and Walmart.

