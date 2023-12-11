Tesla Cybertruck on dirt beats Ford F-150 Raptor R on pavement

By

The Tesla Cybertruck has just been released, so it’s no surprise that the all-electric pickup truck is now being raced against a slew of opponents. Among the most notable of these was the Ford F-150 Raptor R, one of the fastest combustion-powered pickup trucks in the United States today.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is one of those pickup trucks that have to be seen to be believed. As noted by reviewers, something as massive as the Raptor R has absolutely no business going as fast as it does. It may look like a pickup, but its bed and utility features are more of a formality. Behavior-wise, the Raptor R is more like an off-road desert racer than a serious pickup.

On paper, the Ford F-150 Raptor R seems like a perfect competitor to the Tesla Cybertruck. It features a 5.2 liter V8 engine that makes 700 HP and 868 Nm of torque, and it also has a curb weight of 6,000 pounds. The Tesla Cybertruck, on the other hand, features three electric motors that make 845 HP and 930 Nm of torque. The Cybertruck is also heavier than the Raptor R at an estimated 6,843 pounds.

The Raptor R is more expensive at $109,250, however, as the Cybertruck’s top trim, the Cyberbeast, costs $99,990.

As per motoring group carwow’s recent tests, it would appear that the Ford F-150 Raptor R and the Tesla Cybertruck are not really an equal match in a standing quarter mile. The group held several drag races between the two hulking beasts, and each time, the Cybertruck came out on top. This was true for both standing quarter miles and rolling races.

Things became especially interesting when the automotive group opted to conduct a drag race while giving the Cybertruck a big disadvantage. The Tesla Cybertruck was tasked with completing the race on a dirt road, while the Ford F-150 Raptor R performed its run on pavement. Normally, such conditions would result in the Cybertruck losing the race, but that was not to be. As could be seen in carwow’s video, the all-electric pickup truck was able to beat the Raptor R even while it was running on a dirt road.

With results like this, it is difficult not to be impressed with the Tesla Cybertruck.

Watch carwow’s Tesla Cybetruck vs. Ford F-150 Raptor R video below.

