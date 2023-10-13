By

When the Tesla Cybertruck was initially unveiled in late 2019, there were legitimate concerns that the all-electric pickup truck would be too large for conventional garages. Eventually, Tesla executives such as CEO Elon Musk noted that the Cybertruck’s size had been slightly reduced. This way, the vehicle could fit in a standard garage easily.

Numerous Tesla Cybertruck release candidates have been spotted all over the United States as of late. Reports from Tesla watchers at Gigafactory Texas even suggest that some Cybertruck master candidates are already being produced. So far, however, some of the key dimensions of the all-electric pickup truck remained unknown.

Tesla Cybertruck width ~78″ inch / bumper = 72″ inch. My measurement tape results! 📏 https://t.co/IzZBQodRVE — Cybertruckownersclub.com (@CybertruckOC) October 13, 2023

This trend was so notable that it soon became a running joke of sorts among Tesla enthusiasts that someone should just take a measuring tape to a Cybertruck release candidate when they spot one. This is easier said than done, of course, but as per a recent post on the Cybertruck Owners Club, a Cybertruck reservation holder actually did it.

The reservation holder was only able to measure the width of the Cybertruck’s bed and the rear bumper, and the findings are quite interesting nonetheless. For one, the width of the rear bumper was 72 inches. The width of the actual vehicle from the rear also appeared to be 78 inches, which is quite close to the Model S and Model X. The Model S and Model X are listed with a width of 78.2 inches and 78.7 inches, respectively. The Cybertruck’s original prototype from 2019 was also roughly measured at 79.8 inches wide, as per a Cars.com report.

I’m confident the production units will be within 2” of my exterior dimensions and 1” of my bed dimensions (as disclosed when I posted my video). pic.twitter.com/N7RKCi4JAZ — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) March 19, 2023

It should be noted, however, that the Cybertruck is not necessarily flat on the sides. As noted by longtime Tesla investor Matthew Donegan-Ryan, who estimated a full width of 84 inches for the Cybertruck, the fender flares of the all-electric pickup truck are notably thick and wide. Since the fender flares reportedly stick out about 3 inches, the Cybertruck’s main body could indeed be just about 78 inches wide.

A width of 78 inches without its fender flares would make the Cybertruck a bit narrower than other pickup trucks. The Rivian R1T, for example, is 81.8 inches wide with its mirrors folded, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is 80 inches without its side mirrors. Neither the R1T nor the Lightning have fender flares like the Cybertruck.

