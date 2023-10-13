Upgraded Volkswagen ID.4 & ID.5 now available for pre-order

By

The upgraded Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models are now available for pre-order.

Volkswagen enhanced the new ID.4 and ID.5 electric vehicles with a better infotainment system and improved software. Some variants of the VW ID.4 and ID.5 also received a new electric drive motor, promising better performance of the electric vehicles.

“Our customers can look forward to exceptional technical performance with the new ID.4 and ID.5. Software and infotainment are state-of-the-art. In addition, there are extensive assistance systems that leave nothing to be desired. The further improved ID.4 and ID.5 models are at the top of the segment with their new technologies and the acknowledged balance of driving, comfort, and spaciousness,” noted Volkswagen

Infotainment and Software Improvements

The upgraded Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 have a new infotainment system with an increased screen size of 12.9 inches. The German automaker says its latest software introduces a new menu structure and enhanced head-up display to the electric vehicles’ infotainment system.

The new ID.4 and ID.5 now have illuminated touch sliders for the air conditioning and volume control. Volkswagen also removed the driving mode selector from the cars’ Digital Cockpits. Now, drivers can select a driving mode through a steering column switch, similar to the ID.7. The upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 also feature new premium sound systems from Harman Kardon with 480 Watts of music output and 10 speakers—including a center speaker and a subwoofer.

New Drive Motor

Volkswagen’s upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 vehicles have a new electric drive motor and the German automaker’s next-generation 77kWh battery. The new drive motor reduces energy consumption and increases power simultaneously.

The ID.4 and ID.4 Pro variants used a 210 kW electric driver motor, resulting in 60 kW more power than previous models. The torque of the 210 kW (286 PS) drive motor jumped from 310 to 545 Nm, yielding an extra 75% of torque.

Meanwhile, the All-Wheel-Drive ID.4 Pro 4Motion has a system power of 210 kW (286 PS), an increase of 15 kW (21 PS). Volkswagen’s sporty GTX models deliver up to 250 kW (340 PS) of system power, up by 30 kW (41 PS). Volkswagen claims that the GTX models’ improvement in dynamic characteristics is noticeable, as indicated by its 0 to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds.

Longer Range, Faster Charging

With Volkswagen’s new 77 kWh battery, the upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 vehicles have a longer range. The new ID.4 Pro covers 17 kilometers more range than its predecessor. It can run for 550 kilometers per charge. Meanwhile, the upgraded ID.5 has a range of up to 556 kilometers, an increase of 11 km compared to the previous iteration.

The AWD variants of the new ID.4 and ID.5 offer an increased DC charging capacity of 175 kW from 135 kW. With their new charging capacity, the ID.4 and ID.5 AWD variants can charge to have enough range to cover 178 km in just 10 minutes.

