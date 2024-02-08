Tesla posts over 37 new jobs for Dojo

By

Tesla posted over 37 jobs related to its Dojo project. Tesla has been working on Dojo for a few years. The supercomputer has taken a backseat to Tesla’s other projects but has steadily been making progress.

Almost all of the new jobs related to Dojo are located in Palo Alto, California. Some of the Tesla jobs are in Austin, Texas, and one is in Fort Collins, Colorado. Listed below are the job openings that provide an opportunity to work with Tesla’s Dojo.

Engineering Technician

RTL Engineer

Sr. Controls Engineer

Mechanical Design Engineer

Data Center Technician

ML Compiler Engineer

Sr. Structural Engineer

Sr. High-Speed IO Engineer

Sr. Electronic Design Engineer

Sr. Design Verification Engineer (x3) in Palo Alto and Austin

Sr. DFT Verification Engineer (x3) in Palo Alto, Austin, and Fort Collins.

IC Package Layout Engineer

Hardware Engineer Power Systems

Data Center Facilities Manager

Software Engineer

Data Center Facilities Engineer

ML Performance Software Engineer

Senior Technical Program Manager

Sr. IC Package Process Engineer

Staff IC Package Process Engineer

Sr. SOC Design Verification Engineer (x2) in Palo Alto and Austin

Sr. Hardware System Validation Engineer

Reliability Engineer Dojo Low Voltage Systems

Supplier Industrialization Engineer (x2) in Palo Alto

Staff Signal & Power Integrity Engineer

Design for Test Design Verification Engineer

Sr. Signal & Power Integrity Engineer

Sr.PCB Design Engineer, Electronic Systems

Staff SOC Verification & Validation Engineer

Sr. Silicon System Development and Validation Engineer

During the Q4 and Full Year 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk called the Dojo project “a long shot” with a potentially high payoff. Tesla is set to invest more than $500 million to build a building for its Dojo supercomputer in New York.

Tesla Internship 2024

Tesla also posted one internship related to the Dojo project. The internship is set for the summer between May and August 2024. It may extend into fall 2024, depending on availability.

The Tesla internship would be an excellent opportunity for students to learn about more than just Dojo. They would also learn about firmware engineering and vehicle hardware. The internship is in Palo Alto, California; Fremont, California; and Austin, Texas.

Access and apply for Tesla Dojo job posts and the summer 2024 internship through this link.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

