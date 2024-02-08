Tesla posts over 37 new jobs for Dojo

Tesla posted over 37 jobs related to its Dojo project. Tesla has been working on Dojo for a few years. The supercomputer has taken a backseat to Tesla’s other projects but has steadily been making progress.
Almost all of the new jobs related to Dojo are located in Palo Alto, California. Some of the Tesla jobs are in Austin, Texas, and one is in Fort Collins, Colorado. Listed below are the job openings that provide an opportunity to work with Tesla’s Dojo.
- Engineering Technician
- RTL Engineer
- Sr. Controls Engineer
- Mechanical Design Engineer
- Data Center Technician
- ML Compiler Engineer
- Sr. Structural Engineer
- Sr. High-Speed IO Engineer
- Sr. Electronic Design Engineer
- Sr. Design Verification Engineer (x3) in Palo Alto and Austin
- Sr. DFT Verification Engineer (x3) in Palo Alto, Austin, and Fort Collins.
- IC Package Layout Engineer
- Hardware Engineer Power Systems
- Data Center Facilities Manager
- Software Engineer
- Data Center Facilities Engineer
- ML Performance Software Engineer
- Senior Technical Program Manager
- Sr. IC Package Process Engineer
- Staff IC Package Process Engineer
- Sr. SOC Design Verification Engineer (x2) in Palo Alto and Austin
- Sr. Hardware System Validation Engineer
- Reliability Engineer Dojo Low Voltage Systems
- Supplier Industrialization Engineer (x2) in Palo Alto
- Staff Signal & Power Integrity Engineer
- Design for Test Design Verification Engineer
- Sr. Signal & Power Integrity Engineer
- Sr.PCB Design Engineer, Electronic Systems
- Staff SOC Verification & Validation Engineer
- Sr. Silicon System Development and Validation Engineer
During the Q4 and Full Year 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk called the Dojo project “a long shot” with a potentially high payoff. Tesla is set to invest more than $500 million to build a building for its Dojo supercomputer in New York.
Tesla Internship 2024
Tesla also posted one internship related to the Dojo project. The internship is set for the summer between May and August 2024. It may extend into fall 2024, depending on availability.
The Tesla internship would be an excellent opportunity for students to learn about more than just Dojo. They would also learn about firmware engineering and vehicle hardware. The internship is in Palo Alto, California; Fremont, California; and Austin, Texas.
