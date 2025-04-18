Elon Musk
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
Tesla continues to double down on its June goal to launch the Robotaxi ride-hailing platform.
Tesla has doubled down on its potential launch date for the Robotaxi ride-hailing platform, which will utilize the Cybercab and other vehicles in its lineup to offer driverless rides in Austin, Texas.
Tesla said earlier this year that it was in talks with the City of Austin to launch its first Robotaxi rides, and it planned to launch the platform in June.
This has been a widely discussed timeline in the community, with some confident in the company’s ability to offer it based on the progress of the Full Self-Driving suite.
However, others are skeptical of it based on Tesla’s history of meeting timelines, especially regarding its rollout of FSD.
Nevertheless, Tesla was asked when it would be able to offer Robotaxi rides and where, and it clearly is not backing down from that June date:
In Austin, 🔜
— Tesla (@Tesla) April 18, 2025
It is getting to a point where Tesla is showing incredible confidence regarding the rollout of the Robotaxi in June. We have not seen this kind of reiteration regarding the rollout of something regarding autonomy from Tesla at any point in the past.
CEO Elon Musk has even been increasingly confident that Tesla will meet its target. Earlier this week, he said the vehicles will be able to roll off production lines and drive themselves straight to a customer’s house:
Elon Musk continues to push optimistic goal for Tesla Full Self-Driving
There could be some discussion of an acceptable grace period, as the timeline for the Robotaxi rollout could still be considered a success, even if it were a month or two late. However, if it were pushed back further into 2025 or even 2026, skepticism regarding these timelines would continue to persist.
As of right now, it seems Tesla is extremely confident it will meet its goal.
Tesla Semi fleet from Frito-Lay gets more charging at Bakersfield factory
Among the several companies that have had the opportunity to add Tesla Semi all-electric Class 8 trucks to their fleets earlier than others, the most notable is arguably Frito-Lay, which has utilized the vehicle for a couple of years now.
However, as their fleet is making more local runs and there are undoubtedly plans to expand to more Semi units, the company has recognized it needs additional Megachargers to give juice to their trucks.
As a result, Frit-Lay decided to build more chargers at their Bakersfield, California facility, according to new permits filed by Tesla:
🚨 Frito-Lay is building an 8-stall Megacharger array at its factory in Bakersfield, California https://t.co/qARfJjogXF pic.twitter.com/gvorIVxsoc
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 18, 2025
There are already chargers at the company’s Modesto, California, factory, but Bakersfield is roughly three hours south of Modesto.
Interestingly, Tesla is calling the chargers “Semi Chargers” in the filing, potentially hinting that it is no longer referring to them as “Megachargers,” as they have been in the past. This is a relatively minor detail, but it is worth taking note of.
In 2022, Frito-Lay began installing these chargers in preparation for the Semi to become one of the company’s main logistics tools for deliveries in California and surrounding states.
Frito-Lay is not the only company that has chosen to utilize the Tesla Semi for these early “pilot” runs. PepsiCo has also been a company that has used the Semi very publicly over the past two years.
Additionally, the Tesla Semi participated in the Run on Less EV trucking study back in late 2023, where it managed to complete a 1,000-mile run in a single day:
Tesla Semi logs 1,000-mile day in Run on Less EV trucking study
Tesla is planning to ramp production of the Semi late this year. On the Q4 2024 Earnings Call, VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy said the company would be focusing on the first builds of the Semi’s high-volume design late this year before ramping production in the early portion of 2026:
“We just closed out the Semi factory roof and walls last week in Reno, a schedule which is great with the weather. In Reno, you never know what’s going to happen. But we’re prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months. The first builds of the high-volume Semi design will come late this year in 2025 and begin ramping early in 2026.”
Tesla will build these units at a new Semi production facility located in Reno near its Gigafactory. The company is getting closer to finishing construction, as a drone video from this morning showed the facility is coming along at a good pace:
🚨Tesla Semi factory progress update: pic.twitter.com/dlzIjKwfT3
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 18, 2025
Tesla confirms rollout of critical feature, but Cybertruck misses out
Tesla’s S3XY lineup will get the Adaptive Headlights, but Cybertruck will not.
Tesla has confirmed the rollout of a new, critical feature that is coming to the United States for the first time.
However, the Cybertruck will unfortunately miss out on it.
Tesla has a distinct advantage among many automakers as their Over-the-Air updates make their vehicles better over time. While many automakers have the ability to roll out new features through these updates, Tesla has been shown to be one of the companies that can truly make things significantly better with their cars.
A new feature coming to the United States and now rolling out is Adaptive Headlights. This feature will be applied to Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles with the proper hardware.
Adaptive Headlights are different than your typical auto highbeams in the way that they can dim certain pixels of the bulb to keep visibility for the Tesla driver high, while eliminating glare for those who are in oncoming cars:
🚨 Tesla’s Adaptive Headlights dim only select pixels of the bulb to increase visibility for all drivers, while keeping brightness at a maximum for you
Perhaps one of the coolest features around
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 17, 2025
For the first time, Tesla is rolling out the feature to these vehicles in the United States. European Tesla owners were able to use the function several months back, but it was pending approval in the U.S.
At first, Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said that the Cybertruck would have this feature. However, in late February, he confirmed that he was incorrect and the all-electric pickup will not have the ability to get Adaptive Headlights, as the company could not fit the correct hardware in the Cybertruck’s module:
@wmorrill3 is right – I was a little overzealous and my memory failed. S/X/3/Y have it – but those thin little headlight modules in CT, just couldn’t get it in there.
— Lars (@larsmoravy) February 28, 2025
The feature certainly makes visibility better for everyone on the road and will improve overall safety while eliminating the pesky and annoying feeling of being blinded by high beams.
The Adaptive Headlight feature for Tesla is part of the company’s Spring Update for 2025.
Tesla Model 3 wins ‘most economical EV to own’ title in new study
The Tesla Model 3 has captured another crown in a recent study showing the most cost-effective EVs
The Tesla Model 3 recently captured the title of “most economical electric vehicle to own” in a new study performed by research firm Zutobi.
Perhaps one of the biggest and most popular reasons people are switching to EVs is the cost savings. Combining home charging, lower maintenance costs, and tax credits has all enabled consumers to consider EVs as a way to save money on their daily drivers. However, there are some EVs that are more efficient and cost-effective than others.
Tesla police fleet saves nearly half a million in upkeep and repair costs
Zutobi‘s new study shows that EV cost-effectiveness comes at different levels. For example, some cars are simply better than others on a cost-per-mile basis. The study used a simple process to determine which EVs are more cost-effective than others by showing how much it would cost to drive 100 miles.
National averages for energy rates have been used to calculate the cost as they widely vary from state to state.
The Rear-Wheel Drive Tesla Model 3 was listed as the most economical vehicle in the study:
“The standard Tesla Model 3 is the most economical electric vehicle to drive in 2025. With a usable battery capacity of 57.5 kWh and a real-world range of 260 miles, it costs just $3.60 to drive 100 miles. That translates to an impressive 2,781 miles per $100 of electricity—making it the most efficient choice for EV owners nationwide.”
It had an estimated cost of just $3.60 to drive 100 miles.
The Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive was second, the study showed:
“Next is the Long Range version of the Model 3, which offers extended range and dual-motor all-wheel drive. With a larger 75 kWh battery and 325 miles of range, the cost to drive 100 miles is slightly higher at $3.75, still equating to a strong 2,665 miles per $100.”
This version of the Model 3 had a price of just $3.75 to drive 100 miles.
In third, the BMW i4 eDrive35 surprised us with a cost of just $4.12 to drive 100 miles:
“Rounding out the top three is the BMW i4 eDrive35, with a 67.1 kWh battery and a real-world range of 265 miles. Drivers can expect to pay $4.12 per 100 miles, which still allows for 2,429 miles per $100—a solid choice for those seeking luxury and efficiency.”
Several other Teslas made the list as well. The Model 3 Performance ($4.34 per 100 miles) was sixth and tied with the Volkswagen ID.3 Pure, the Tesla Model S Long Range ($4.35 per 100 miles) was 8th, and the Tesla Model Y Long Range was ninth ($4.36 per 100 miles).
Tesla Cybercab no longer using chase vehicles in Giga Texas
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
