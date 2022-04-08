Tesla’s Elon Musk predicts that 2023 will see massive “wave of new products”

By

Tesla has debuted a number of exciting vehicles that are yet to be delivered to customers. These include the Semi, the next-generation Roadster, and the Cybertruck, all of which have already seen delays since their initial target delivery dates were announced. According to Elon Musk during Giga Texas’ Cyber Rodeo event, however, the wait for these products is almost over.

Musk’s comments came following a discussion on Tesla’s humanoid robot project, Optimus, which the CEO stated could see the production of its Version 1 variant next year. Musk explained that 2022 is a year that is focused on scaling up Tesla’s operations, but in 2023, the company could focus on delivering its new products.

“I think we have a shot for being in production for Version 1 of Optimus, hopefully next year. Cybertruck is coming next year. We’ll be in production with Cybertruck next year. We’ll be in production with the Roadster, and with Semi. So that’s all coming. This year is all about scaling up. Next year it’s gonna be a massive wave of new products,” Musk said.

Musk’s news would likely delight longtime Tesla supporters who have placed reservations for vehicles like the Semi and the Cybertruck, both of which have experienced delays. Tesla owners who qualified for a free next-generation Roadster through the company’s old referral program would also likely appreciate Musk’s recent update as well, seeing as they have been waiting for their prize for years.

What is quite exciting, however, is that Tesla is nowhere near done. Elon Musk teased in his Master Plan, Part Deux that Tesla would be expanding its lineup to cover all the major forms of terrestrial transport. This suggests that vehicles such as delivery vans, high-capacity people carriers, and high volume affordable cars are likely coming in the near future.

Elon Musk teased as much during his Cyber Rodeo address. While mentioning the company’s upcoming projects, Musk stated that Tesla would be making a dedicated Robotaxi for its planned self-driving ride-sharing service. Musk did not provide any further details about the upcoming vehicle, though he emphasized that its design would be futuristic.

Tesla’s Elon Musk predicts that 2023 will see massive “wave of new products”