Tesla’s Elon Musk posts new retort after Joe Biden praises Ford and GM’s EV jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a fresh retort towards Joe Biden on Tuesday, following the US President’s State of the Union speech. In both his speech and later on Twitter, Biden heavily praised Ford and GM’s electric vehicle investments and the jobs that they will create.

“There’s something happening in America. Just look around, and you’ll see an amazing story. The rebirth of pride that comes from stamping products ‘Made in America.’ The revitalization of American manufacturing. Companies are choosing to build new factories here, when just a few years ago, they would have gone overseas.

“That’s what is happening. Ford is investing $11 billion in electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history: $7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan,” Biden said.

While an $18 billion investment into electric vehicle programs and 14,000 jobs is no joke, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick to point out that Tesla had created over 50,000 jobs across the United States. The young carmaker, which is still growing its footprint in the United States with the impending launch of Gigafactory Texas, has also invested more than double GM and Ford combined.

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined,” Musk replied.

In an email to CNBC, Musk also joked that “Nobody is watching the State of the Union.” Previous messages to the news agency from the CEO also stated that the US President has “pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26.” Musk’s statement is accurate, as GM only sold 25 Chevy Bolts and a single GMC Hummer EV in Q4 2021.

Recent reports have provided a hint at the US President’s apparent hesitation to give Musk and Tesla much acknowledgment for their work in the electric vehicle sector. Sources reportedly familiar with the Biden administration’s stance have stated that Biden’s advisors are pushing back against the idea of inviting Musk to future industry events because he might say or do something to embarrass the US President.

Musk responded to these concerns with the promise that “They have nothing to worry about. I would do the right thing.”

Tesla’s Elon Musk posts new retort after Joe Biden praises Ford and GM’s EV jobs