Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms his attendance on TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call

By

Last year, Elon Musk caught headlines when he mentioned that he would likely be skipping out on Tesla’s earnings calls, at least unless there’s “something really important” that needs to be discussed. This seems to be the case for tomorrow’s TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call.

Musk confirmed his attendance at Tesla’s third-quarter earnings Q&A session on Twitter. When asked by a Tesla supporter if he would be in the TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call, Musk responded with a simple “Yes.”

The announcement was appreciated by many, though some — including a number of TSLA bulls — expressed their apprehensiveness about Musk’s attendance partly due to the CEO’s recent tendency to talk about Ukraine, Russia, and a potential nuclear war. That being said, if Musk focuses on Tesla and its business during the call, he could very well provide some key updates on the company’s projects.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2022

These include the Cybertruck, which is expected to start production in the coming year. Recent videos from Giga Press supplier IDRA have hinted that the Cybertruck’s 9,000-ton casting machine is already completed and likely transported to Gigafactory Texas. All eyes are now on Tesla’s Austin electric vehicle factory to see when the massive contraption will be arriving at the complex.

Another key topic that would likely be discussed during the TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call is a potential stock buyback. Respected Tesla bulls such as Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black and Leo KoGuan, who is believed to be one of the electric vehicle maker’s largest retail shareholders, have both called for a stock buyback.

Lastly, expectations are high that Elon Musk will also be discussing the company’s next Gigafactory, as well as the upcoming deliveries of the Class 8 all-electric Tesla Semi. Tesla’s humanoid robot project, which was showcased during AI Day 2022, would also likely be discussed at the upcoming earnings call.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms his attendance on TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call