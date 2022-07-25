By

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck. Its unique design instantly inspired headlines as soon as it was unveiled, and CEO Elon Musk has been pretty consistent in the idea that the all-electric pickup truck will be one of Tesla’s greatest creations to date.

Inasmuch as the Cybertruck has constantly been an exciting idea for electric vehicle fans, however, the vehicle’s actual release date has been pretty frustrating for some. Initial estimates of the vehicle’s first deliveries suggested a late 2021 delivery, though this was eventually moved to 2022.

By Tesla’s earnings calls in January and April, Elon Musk was adamant that the Cybertruck is entering production sometime in 2023 instead. These delays, unsurprisingly, resulted in critics pouncing on Tesla and the all-electric pickup truck, with some even suggesting that the vehicle will never make it to production. Considering Musk’s comments during last week’s Q2 2022 earnings call, however, it does appear that Tesla is now extremely confident about a mid-2023 Cybertruck release date.

And it’s not just the release date, either. During his opening statements in the Q2 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk also made it a point to highlight that the Cybetruck’s production will represent the best that Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing technologies have to offer. Musk hinted that with the Cybertruck, Tesla will be bringing “another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements.”

“Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design. We are expecting to be — still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year. And we’re very, very excited about that product. I think it might actually be our best product ever,” Musk said.

While it would be easy to dismiss Musk’s recent comments on the Cybertruck as his typical over-optimistic estimates, there are a lot of signs that Tesla is setting the stage for the all-electric pickup truck’s production. IDRA, the company that produces the machines that create Tesla’s megacasts, recently previewed its 9,000-ton Giga Press, which Musk has already confirmed will be used for the Cybertruck.

Giga Texas’ initial phases have also been completed, which suggests that it will likely not take too long to set up the Cybertruck’s production line in the facility. Finally, Tesla also seems to be working extremely hard in ramping its 4680 cell production, which will be key to keeping the Cybertruck cost-effective and innovative.

