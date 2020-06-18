Tesla’s Elon Musk jokes about Cybertruck taser defense system, but its not that far-fetched

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hinted at the possibility of adding a remote taser feature to the Cybertruck’s exterior cameras, which would be used to fend off intruders in the event of a break-in. While most likely a satirical response from the CEO, the use of a taser for self-defense is legal in 49 out of 50 U.S. states and could be effective if it is ever added to the Cybertruck.

The idea, when combined with his prior acknowledgment of adding the Boring Company’s “Not-a-Flamethrower,” makes the Cybertruck a nightmare for anyone who wants to break into the all-electric tank of a pickup.

After a Twitter follower stated that they would be interested in having a remote taser feature with the all-electric pickup, Musk stated that the idea has already been considered. What’s more, the CEO stated that the taser would be a standard addition on the Cybertruck.

Comes standard with Cybertruck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2020

Currently, the only state in the U.S. that completely prohibits the use of a taser or Stun Gun is Hawaii, according to Taser.com. The 49 other states all allow the use of a taser, with 38 of them carrying no legal restrictions, such as a permit to own, or to use for self-defense.

The Tesla Cybertruck is a durable and unique pickup that is unlike any other than comes before it. Its 300x rolled stainless steel exterior, combined with bulletproof glass, makes it one of the most robust and most durable vehicles ever created for consumer use. Surely, cosmetic damage to the Cybertruck will not be a worry for most owners, as the robust exterior will undoubtedly fend off any attempts of damaging the vehicle.

However, the Cybertruck will still be just as susceptible to break-in attempts as any other vehicle on the road. Intruders will likely look at the truck as a challenge to break into thanks to its very public specifications about its strength and durability. While Tesla’s Sentry Mode is still a prevalent feature across the globe, it has not stopped vandals and criminals from attempting to break into the company’s all-electric cars. Additional defense mechanisms would most certainly give the intruders a clue that the Cybertruck is the wrong vehicle to try to break into.

Tesla Cybertruck with Laser Cannon (Credit: Hacksmith via Youtube)

While satirical, Musk’s announcement of this feature is undoubtedly an indication that Tesla owners and enthusiasts have some of the most refreshing ideas for the company’s vehicles. While the Cybertruck taser idea would undoubtedly fend off those with intentions of stealing belongings from the vehicle owner, Tesla owners in Hawaii would have to obtain a permit to use the feature, if it does come into fruition.

After all, Musk has a pretty good track record about making crazy projects real. The Boring Company’s Not-a-Flamethrower is living proof of that. Prior to its unveiling, pretty much everyone was sure that the Boring Company Flamethrower was just a joke. But lo and behold, it really wasn’t.

Technically, the use of the weapon is also permitted when protecting the belongings or property of an individual. This information is crucial and could mean that the Cybertruck’s taser-defense system is not only legal in 98% of the country, but could be useful in protecting owners from possible intrusions into their all-electric pickup.