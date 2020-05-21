Tesla’s Elon Musk donates half a million dollars to Hack Club

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is donating $500,000 to the Hack Club, a a global network of programming clubs where members are given an opportunity to code through building projects. Musk appeared as a guest on a Hack Club AMA in April, where he fielded questions from some of the group’s members.

The Hack Club announced Musk’s donation on May 20, stating that the gift will allow the group to reach out to more potential members, which will help grow the Hack Club’s presence in high schools around the country.

The Hack Club is a group that dedicates itself to helping high school students learn coding “through tinkering and building projects. It is an after-school program that takes place across the United States, and allows students to work at their own pace to develop problem-solving skills and maneuver the building of apps, websites, and games.

An official statement found on the organization’s website stated that Musk’s hour-long Q&A session with Hack Club members was a huge honor. Musk complimented many of the student’s questions, which ranged from cryonics to his business ventures, stating that their inquiries were better than most mainstream media outlets. Musk mentioned that the community of students was “very wholesome.”

However, Musk seemed so impressed with the Hack Club members that he decided to give half-a-million dollars to the group. The Club’s website describes how the group will spend the money.

“So…how will Hack Club invest $500,000? We want to use this to help 1,000 more students start and join Hack Clubs in their towns. For those already in Hack Club, we look to you to help us make a higher-quality experience. We plan to continue much of what we’re already doing: spending as little money as possible at all times, growing slowly, adding diverse staff to make Hack Club better (video game designers, software engineers, media producers, and more),” the website says.

Perhaps members of the Hack Club will find extra motivation in the fact that one of the most notable entrepreneurs of the modern era is supporting them directly. Hack Club’s mission is to encourage high school students to learn to be technically proficient in building software while making connections and friendships along the way.

Musk’s support means a lot to the group. Founder Zach Latta mentions in his letter announcing Musk’s sizable donation that “Elon is now supporting you and your work, so go forth and do amazing things. We can’t wait to show Elon what you make.”

Musk’s generosity towards the group helps provide the Hack Club with the necessary funds to grow while also offering additional benefits to members who already are involved. While physical meetings across the country have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, club meetings can still happen online, and the building is sure to continue thanks to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s help.